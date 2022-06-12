The second mastermind of the Kanpur violence, Nizam Qureshi, has been arrested by the SIT. Nizam Qureshi is a former SP leader. Earlier, prime accused in the case, Islamic leader Hayat Zafar Hashmi was arrested by the police. The police are likely to confront Hayat Zafar Hashmi and Nizam Qureshi over their roles in instigating the riots. More information about the riots can be revealed through their face-to-face confrontation.

Uttar Pradesh | Former Samajwadi Party city secretary Nizam Qureshi arrested in connection with his involvement in the initial planning of the Kanpur clash that took place on June 3rd: Kanpur Police pic.twitter.com/BUgqpxh0yZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2022

Nizam Qureshi was absconding since the violence. He was dodging the police for the past 8 days. The SIT team was constantly trying to arrest Nizam Qureshi. On Saturday, the SIT team arrested him from Beckonganj.

Who is Nizam Qureshi?

According to a report by Navbharat Times, Nizam Qureshi, accused of the Kanpur Violence, has a strong political connection as he has been City level secretary of the Samajwadi Party. He also happens to be the district-level president of the All India Jamiyatul Qureshi Action Committee. On 22nd May 2022, Dr. Imran – the city president of the Samajwadi Party – expelled Nizam Qureshi from the party, citing that he is not showing a keen interest in the party initiatives. Nizam Qureshi has a stronghold in the local body of the Samajwadi Party as well as the Muslim community living in Kanpur.

A WhatsApp group named ‘Team Nizam Qureshi’ was found active on his phone. Screenshots of the chat from the very group had gone viral, which revealed that Kanpur Violence was a well-planned attempt to disturb the harmony of the city. Three MLAs of the Samajwadi Party were admins of this group. Samajwadi Party’s city president Dr. Imran was also a member of that group. But all of them have exited the group after the Kanpur Violence.

Economic boycott of Hindu businesses

The chat from Nizam Qureshi’s phone revealed that an appeal was made to the local Muslims to buy all their daily needs from the shops owned by Muslims and that they should always observe a complete economic boycott of the Hindu businesses. Dayaram Sweet House, Bansilala General Stores, Gupta Coolers, F=Sumit’s Fruit Shop, etc. were among the major names mentioned in that chat. Besides, the chat contained many other provocative things.

The Kanpur police are further investigating this case and they are interrogating Nizam Qureshi. Nizam Qureshi has close links with Hayat Zafar Hashmi, the mastermind of the Kanpur violence. Nizam Qureshi had called a meeting for the market closure on June 1, in which an appeal was made for a market closure on Friday, June 3. This was being done in protest against Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks about the Prophet Muhammad Nizam Qureshi was also present there on 3rd June 2022, when the shutdown calls were being made that caused the subsequent riots. After his name appeared in the FIr, he went absconding.

Hayat Zafar Hashmi is already arrested

Kanpur violence mastermind Hayat Zafar Hashmi is on police remand for two days. At the same time, the police arrested the second mastermind. The police are also likely to confront Hayat Zafar Hashmi and Nizam Qureshi so that more details can be revealed. On Friday, June 3, there was a clash in the name of a market shutdown in the Yatimkhana area under the Beckonganj police station. There was heavy stone-pelting between the two sides, in which dozens of vehicles were damaged. At the same time, many policemen and passersby were also injured. The Kanpur violence was instigated in a planned manner. The police have got strong evidence of WhatsApp chats.