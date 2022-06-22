Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Updated:

Karnataka: JDS MLA slaps school principal, video goes viral

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Janata Dal (Secular) MLA M Srinivas was seen slapping the principal several times. The JDS MLA first reprimanded the college principal in front of his co-workers and then proceeded to assault him.

OpIndia Staff
JDS MLA slaps college principal in full public view. Watch video
Screengrab of the video via The New Indian Express
88

On Monday (June 20), a Janata Dal (Secular) MLA named M Srinivas assaulted a college principal in full public view in Mandya city of Karnataka. The incident took place during the legislator’s visit to the Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar ITI College.

Srinivas was reportedly infuriated at the principal for not providing a satisfactory answer to his query about the ongoing development work for the computer lab. The victim has been identified as Nagananda.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, he was seen slapping the Principal several times. The JDS MLA first reprimanded the college principal in front of his co-workers and then proceeded to assault him.

The incident left Nagananda in a state of shock. Onlookers were seen trying to pacify a disgruntled Srinivas. Although the college Principal did not file a complaint, the President of the Government Employees Association (Mandya) Shambhu Gowda has informed that the matter will be raised before the District Commissioner.

He took all details about the incident and also extended his full support to Nagananda. Netizens have also slammed the JDS MLA for assaulting and humiliating a college Principal.

Congress leaders assault cops, throw tantrums

The former ally of JD(S), the Congress party, has been in the news for assaulting police officials on duty. On June 16 this year, Congress’ Renuka Chowdhury grabbed the collar of a police Sub-Inspector in Telangana.

On June 21, Netta D’Souza was seen spitting at police officials during a protest against the newly launched Agnipath scheme. D’Souza is the Acting President of the All India Mahila Congress.

While the Congress leader had been claiming to fight for the rights of ‘men in uniform’, she was seen treating police personnel with utmost disrespect.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

