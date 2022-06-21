Female Congress leaders have been assaulting police personnel without any fear of the law. Under the garb of peaceful protests, they have manhandled officers on duty and even thrown tantrums.

In the latest development, Netta D’Souza was seen spitting at police officials during a protest against the newly launched Agnipath scheme. D’Souza is the Acting President of the All India Mahila Congress.

While the Congress leader had been claiming to fight for the rights of ‘men in uniform’, she was seen treating police personnel with utmost disrespect.

Watch Mahila Congress President Netta D’Souza spitting on our police personell at the #AgnipathProtests.



What an irony… on one hand, this ill-mannered woman is pretending to be concerned about the #Agniveers, and on the other hand she is spitting on our men in uniform!! pic.twitter.com/pt5ik33sia — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) June 21, 2022

Alka Lamba pushes cop, then cries foul

Netta D’Souza is not the only Congress leader who has misbehaved with the cops. On Tuesday (June 21), Congress leader Alka Lamba manhandled a police officer but later accused the same officer of trying to break her neck.

She held a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Agnipath scheme and the recent interrogation of Congress scion Rahul Gandhi in connection to the National Herald Case.

And the Oscar goes to Alka Lamba



pic.twitter.com/wqPorj19Zm — Boiled Anda 🥚🇮🇳 (@AmitLeliSlayer) June 21, 2022

After being asked to vacate the place, Alka Lamba lay on the ground and chanted, “Bharat Mata ki Jai, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.” When a female police officer tried to lift her off the ground, she shoved the cop and hit her on her leg.

Then she accused the police officer of trying to break her neck.“Why are you holding my neck? Tell them to leave me alone. What do I have on me? Do I have an AK-47? Do I have a bomb? I am weaponless,” she was heard as saying.

Using the minor scuffle as an opportunity to make a larger political point, the Congress leader claimed that Agniveers would break necks of defenceless people in a similar fashion after being trained for 4 years.

Renuka Chowdhury grabs the collar of a police officer on duty

On June 16 this year, the Congress’ Chalo Raj Bhavan rally in Hyderabad turned violent, after party workers torched a scooter and shattered the glass panes of a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus.

During the protests, members of Congress clashed with police officers who were trying to control the law and order situation. When the officers were trying to take Renuka Chowdhury into custody, she and the cops got into a dispute. Renuka Chowdhury lost her calm and grabbed the collar of a police Sub-Inspector.

The police officer was seen maintaining restraint and not taking any coercive action against the Congress leader. Other party workers were seen trying to calm Chowdhury down and move her hand away from the policeman’s collar.

What we have to appreciate in the Cop is he showed respect to that Congress Woman and didn’t lose control by reacting in the same manner .

Telangana Congress Leaders can go to Delhi and fight at ED office on the Delhi Police.

Why manhandle Telangana Police ? @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/3FsBIJhIwd — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) June 16, 2022

Despite the insolent behaviour of the three female Congress leaders with the law enforcement authorities, they have neither been reprimanded nor condemned in public by the Congress high command.