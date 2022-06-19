Sunday, June 19, 2022
Lovely Professional University removes Kashmir, North East India from the Indian map in a promotional video; AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal is the chancellor of LPU

The promotional video was first shared by LPU's Twitter handle on the 7th of June 2022.

OpIndia Staff
LPU
Lovely Professional University is a private university in Punjab. Image Source: www.career360.com
In a video promoting their Study India Program, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has removed Kashmir and North East India from the map of India. The video was first shared by LPU’s Twitter handle on the 7th of June 2022. It is notable that Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal is the Chancellor of the University.

The video features a Ghanian national Omar Taufic Annertey Abbey praising the various courses offered in the LPU and while describing them, the video shows the distorted map of India in which two regions – Kashmir and North East India – are not shown as part of India.

As the video went viral on social media, people also shared the details of the responsible officials of the Lovely Professional University. LPU is a private university located in Phagwara, Punjab. It was established in 2005 and started functioning in 2006.

This is not the first time that a university has shown a distorted map of India. Recently, on June 15, netizens pointed out that the Alumni section of Chandigarh University shows the wrong map of India and depicts Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of Pakistan. Several netizens reacted to the post and demanded action. After netizens pointed out the wrong map, the Alumni section disappeared from the University’s official website. Like LPU, Chandigarh University is also a private university.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

