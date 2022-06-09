Thursday, June 9, 2022
HomeNews ReportsProphet remarks row: Maharashtra Police summons Naveen Kumar Jindal over FIR in Bhiwandi, asks...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Prophet remarks row: Maharashtra Police summons Naveen Kumar Jindal over FIR in Bhiwandi, asks to appear on June 15

Several cases have been filed throughout the country against Naveen Kumar Jindal and Nupur Sharma over their remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Several Islamist organisations, including terrorist organisation Al Qaeda have issued death threats to the leaders and their families.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra Police summons Naveen Kumar Jindal for questioning
Naveen Jindal has been asked to appear before the police on June 15. (Image: India Today)
5

The Maharashtra Police has summoned former Bharatiya Janata Party politician Naveen Jindal for questioning in a case related to his remarks on the Islamic prophet Muhammad. The summon was issued by Bhiwandi Police Station Thane.

According to the summon, Jindal is asked by the police to appear at the Bhiwandi Police Station in Maharashtra on 15 June at 11:30 AM. It is worth noting that the Mumbra police station in Maharashtra’s Thane district has already called suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma to testify in person on June 22.

The summon to Naveen Kumar Jindal

The Bharatiya Janata Party suspended National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal from on June 5 in response to their statements on Prophet Muhammad and allegedly hurting Islamic sentiments, after many Islamic nations raised the issue with the Indian government. Both leaders apologised, stressing it was never their intention to hurt the feelings of any religious community.

Several cases have been filed throughout the country against Naveen Kumar Jindal and Nupur Sharma over their remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Several Islamist organisations, including terrorist organisation Al Qaeda have issued death threats to the leaders and their families.

The Delhi Police also on Wednesday filed an FIR against ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, ‘journalist’ Saba Naqvi and several others over allegations of promoting false information with the intention to create unrest in cyberspace.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNaveen Jindal BJP, Nupur Sharma BJP, Muhammad remarks
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

The harsh realities of facing Islamic threats and radicalism: Why India cannot be France, China, or Israel

Sanghamitra -
Some truths are hurtful. It is human nature to ignore them and pretend they do not exist. In India's case, despite being a progressive nation that is rapidly becoming an economic superpower, there are geopolitical, demographical, social and historical realities that keep holding us back
Opinions

The slippery slope of blasphemy laws

Saket Suryesh -
But if a stringent blasphemy law is needed, so be it, as long as it comes in after judicial reforms. Law that acts arbitrarily is no law.

Islamist fear wins: Indian news channels start removing content that can offend Muslims, show on ‘ex Muslims’ goes missing

‘I will make her do mujra, she deserves to be hanged’: Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar calls for Nupur Sharma’s murder, boasts about his...

Delhi: FIR against Nupur Sharma, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Nadeem and others for ‘hateful message’ on social media, read details

MF Husain and his reasons for painting Hindu Gods and Goddesses naked: A perverse Islamist under the veneer of ‘maverick’ artist

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,869FollowersFollow
27,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com