The Maharashtra Police has summoned former Bharatiya Janata Party politician Naveen Jindal for questioning in a case related to his remarks on the Islamic prophet Muhammad. The summon was issued by Bhiwandi Police Station Thane.

According to the summon, Jindal is asked by the police to appear at the Bhiwandi Police Station in Maharashtra on 15 June at 11:30 AM. It is worth noting that the Mumbra police station in Maharashtra’s Thane district has already called suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma to testify in person on June 22.

The summon to Naveen Kumar Jindal

The Bharatiya Janata Party suspended National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal from on June 5 in response to their statements on Prophet Muhammad and allegedly hurting Islamic sentiments, after many Islamic nations raised the issue with the Indian government. Both leaders apologised, stressing it was never their intention to hurt the feelings of any religious community.

Several cases have been filed throughout the country against Naveen Kumar Jindal and Nupur Sharma over their remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Several Islamist organisations, including terrorist organisation Al Qaeda have issued death threats to the leaders and their families.

The Delhi Police also on Wednesday filed an FIR against ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, ‘journalist’ Saba Naqvi and several others over allegations of promoting false information with the intention to create unrest in cyberspace.