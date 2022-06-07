Dreaded terrorist group Al Qaeda has issued a letter threatening suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat to “fight for the honor of the Prophet”. Al Qaeda has made this threat in response to the alleged ‘blasphemous’ comments made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in a TV debate.

In the letter dated the 6th of June, the terrorist group said, “We shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonor our Prophet.” The letter also goes on to say that Hindutva terrorists are currently occupying India.

The letter further states, “We say with the help of Allah the almighty, the saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP, and Gujarat. They shall find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments. May our mothers be bereaved of us, if we do not avenge our beloved Prophet.”

The controversy around the remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Last month, during a debate on the issue of Shivling inside the disputed Gyanvapi structure in Kashi, Nupur Sharma asked how will people from other religions react if offensive remarks are made about them. The clip was shared on Twitter by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, and since then, Nupur has been subjected to a torrent of abuse and threats.

Multiple FIRs have also been registered against Sharma after the remarks and open calls for her death have also been made. Some Islamist outfits have even placed a bounty on her head after the remarks.

Following the outrage, BJP distanced itself from her comments and suspended her from the party. In its suspension letter, the BJP told Sharma that she had expressed views contrary to the party’s on various matters which violate the party’s constitution. “The party respects all religions and is against any ideology that insults or demeans any sect or religion”, it stated.