The police have succeeded in arresting the conspirators of builder Sanjay Biyani’s murder that took place on 5th April 2022 in Nanded city of Maharashtra. The special investigation team (SIT) of the Nanded police has arrested seven persons in connection with the case.

The police said that Harvinder Singh Rinda is the mastermind of the murder and the arrested seven were involved in the conspiracy along with him. Rinda, according to Punjab police, is linked with the Khalistani organization Babbar Khalsa International and he operates from the Punjab province of Pakistan. The motive behind Sanjay Biyani’s murder was extorsion and spreading fear in the minds of other businessmen in Nanded city.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Nisari Tamboli, Deputy Inspector General (Nanded Range) said, “Rinda was in touch with one of the arrested accused and the shooters over the phone.” All the seven people arrested are residents of Nanded. The arrested include Indrapal singh alias Sunny P Tirat singh Major (age 35), Mukteshwar alias Golu Vijay Mangnale (age 25), Satnam Singh alias Satta P Dalbir Singh Shergill (age 28), Hardeep Singh alias Sonu Pinipana P Satnam Singh Bajwa (age 35), Gurmukh Singh alias Guri P Sevak Singh Gill (age 24), and Karanjit Singh P Raghbir Singh Sahu (age 30). The seventh accused was arrested from Patiala in Punjab on Wednesday with the help of Punjab police. He is identified as Hardip Singh alias Hadi Babansingh Sapure (age 28).

Rinda is said to have multiple cases of murder and extortion registered against him in Punjab and Nanded in Maharashtra. He is an accused in the terror attack at the Nawanshahr Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) building early on November 8 last year.https://t.co/7FDQJJyF2I — Express Mumbai 😷 (@ie_mumbai) June 3, 2022

Pramod Shewale, Superintendent of Nanded police said, “We produced all the accused before a magistrate court and got their custody till June 10.” The 80-member SIT led by Additional SP V9jay Kabade is still searching for the two shooters.

Builder Sanjay Biyani and his murder

Builder Sanjay Biyani was murdered on 5th April 2022 in Nanded. He was shot dead by two assassins outside his residence in Sharada Nagar. When Biyani stepped down from his car and was entering his bungalow, the two shooters who came there on a bike opened fire on him. Several rounds were fired during the attack and Sanjay Biyani was seriously injured. He was admitted to a local private hospital where he breathed his last. The shooting incident was captured on a CCTV.

Sanjay Biyani was a famous name in the construction business of Nanded. He was a resident of Kolambi village in Naigaon taluka. Sanjay Biyani settled in Nanded 10 years ago. He initially ran an advertising agency on a local cable network. Later he started a construction business and within a short span of time, he became a prominent businessman. He had good relations with all the political leaders of the district. Just a week before Sanjay Biyani’s murder, the guardian minister of Nanded district and Maharashtra’s former chief minister Ashok Chavan had inaugurated one of the projects by Sanjay Biyani.

Sanjay Biyani received a WhatsApp call from Harvinder Singh Rinda in 2019. In this call, Rinda tried to extort money from him by threatening to kill him. According to the police, Biyani had reported this to the local police station and asked for security. The police had also provided him the security but during the pandemic period, the security cover provided to the builder was removed.

Who is Rinda?

Rinda is from the Tarn Taran district of Punjab. When he was 11, he shifted to Nanded Sahib in Maharashtra with his family. As per police records, at the age of 18, he had killed one of his relatives in Tarn Taran over a family dispute.

When in Nanded, he started extorting money from local traders and killed at least two people. He is currently hiding in Pakistan and wanted by Chandigarh police in at least four criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and under the Arms Act. These cases were registered between 2016 and 2018. He is also booked in many cases in Maharashtra and Punjab. The 35-year-old Rinda is reportedly an ISI stooge and is a key suspect in carrying out a terror attack at the Nawanshahar Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) building on 8th November 2021.