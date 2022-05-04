Four suspected Khalistani terrorists were apprehended from Karnal in Haryana on 5th May 2022. It is suspected that they were planning for a major attack. A large cache of weapons was recovered from the terrorists. Further investigations have already started in this case.

Karnal police have arrested four suspected Khalistani terrorists from the Madhuban police station area. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Gurpreet, Sandeep, Parminder, and Bhupender. Three of them are from Ferozepur and one is from Ludhiana. Security personnel said a weapon consignment was delivered to them via drones.

On credible intelligence input, 4 terror suspects incl 3 belonging to Ferozepur & 1 from Ludhiana detained near Bastara toll plaza. Explosives were recovered from them along with other arms & ammunition. Accused identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep Parminder and Bhupinder: SP Karnal pic.twitter.com/Jfv5TYQGDL — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

Based on credible information, four police teams intercepted an Innova car of Delhi number near Bastada toll on Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway, following which they were able to nab the terrorists, as per reports. The police also recovered weapons and explosives from their possession. Three containers full of gunpowder, country-made pistols, 31 live cartridges, and ₹130,000 have been recovered from their possession. The terrorists were on their way from Punjab to Delhi in an Innova car.

The Karnal SP is constantly investigating the case. The case has been registered by the police under various sections at Madhuban police station in Karnal and the investigation has been handed over to Indri SP Himadri Kaushik. Teams of Chandigarh and Karnal Intelligence Bureau are also interrogating the terrorists.

According to Karnal SP Gangaram Poonia, the terrorist Harjinder Singh, who is living in Pakistan, had instructed the arrested terrorists to deliver the container and other items to a location in the Adilabad district of Telangana. These location has also been found in the phones of these terrorists. Of the arrested terrorists, Gurpreet is believed to be the most prominent because he had constant communication with Harjinder Singh Rinda, the terrorist sitting in Pakistan.

Gurpreet, while in jail, had come in contact with another criminal named Rajveer, who was already associated with Harjinder. Rajveer got Gurpreet in touch with Harjinder, after which Gurpreet started working for Harjinder. It is being reported that earlier, assignments have been given to these terrorists on behalf of Harjinder Singh. They had also come to Nanded Sahib in Maharashtra for supplying weapons.

Who is Harjinder Singh?

According to a report by India today, Harjinder Singh is from the Tarn Taran district of Punjab. When he was 11, he shifted to Nanded Sahib in Maharashtra with his family. As per police records, Harjinder, at the age of 18, had killed one of his relatives in Tarn Taran over a family dispute.

When in Nanded, he started extorting money from local traders and killed at least two people. He is currently hiding in Pakistan and wanted by Chandigarh police in at least four criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and under the Arms Act. These cases were registered between 2016 and 2018. He is also booked in many cases in Maharashtra and Punjab. The 35-year-old Rinda is reportedly an ISI stooge and is a key suspect of carrying out a terror attack at the Nawanshahr Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) building on 8th November 2021.