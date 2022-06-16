Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, recently threw a baby shower. For lunch, the couple welcomed a few friends at a party. Leo Kalyan, a Muslim homosexual singer and model was spotted performing at the occasion.

Instagram story by Sonam Kapoor.

Leo Kalyan caused quite a sensation when videos of his performance surfaced in the public domain, showing him performing in a single-piece skirt and sporting a beard.

Who is Leo Kalyan

Leo Kalyan is a homosexual British Pakistani Muslim singer-songwriter, model, and music producer famous on social media. He has mentioned in the bio section that he/she/they are his preferred pronouns. He has around 79,000 Instagram followers on his Instagram account is ‘leokalyan,’, where he publishes photos of himself in various costumes.

Leo Kalyan. (Source: Instagram-leokalyan)

Leo is probably in his twenties. His precise age is unclear because there is no public information on him. As per Notion, from the age of ten to seventeen, Kalyan grew up between the conflicting worlds of South London and Lahore. He has remarked that he feels more comfortable in London than in Pakistan.

He describes himself as queer and prefers the pronouns he/she/they for his gender. Many feel he acts as a role model for many LGBTQ+ persons who are frightened to be themselves. He has a great reach, particularly among individuals from the Indian subcontinent. Supporters from all over the world have gravitated toward him.

He is interested in several musical genres and has tried them. His eagerness shows up in his lyrics and music. Leo has made all of his compositions available on Spotify, where they may be accessed. He has almost 25,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Leo maintains that far too many LGBT people of colour do not feel they will ever be happy. In 2018, he said, “It takes real strength to be a queer person. You go through so much shit – so much discrimination, abuse and rejection – whether you’re black, white or brown. Find that strength, find that support from your community – and find a way to be your true self… because you’ve only got one life. There’s no point wasting it trying to be someone else.”