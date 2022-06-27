Monday, June 27, 2022
HomeNews ReportsRape-accused Malayalam actor Vijay Babu arrested in Kochi; to be released on bail
News Reports
Updated:

Rape-accused Malayalam actor Vijay Babu arrested in Kochi; to be released on bail

After Kochi Police filed a case of sexual assault against him, the actor departed the country and left for Dubai. On June 1, Vijay Babu returned to Kochi. In his interrogation, Vijay Babu claimed that he had a consensual affair with the woman, who turned against him after she was denied roles in his films.

OpIndia Staff
Rape-accused Malayalam actor Vijay Babu arrested, to be out on bail
Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu.
26

On Monday, Kochi city police arrested actor Vijay Babu for allegedly raping a young actor. He was apprehended when he came for interrogation at Ernakulam South police station. The Kerala High Court granted him anticipatory relief on June 22.

If the police arrested the actor-producer, the court ordered that he be freed on a bail bond of Rs 5 lakh, with two solvent sureties each of the same amount. While granting him anticipatory relief, the Kerala High Court ordered him not to leave the state and to surrender his passport. The team formed to investigate Babu has been granted permission to interrogate him from Monday to July 3 from 9 AM to 6 PM.

After Kochi Police filed a case of sexual assault against him, the actor departed the country and left for Dubai. On June 1, Vijay Babu returned to Kochi. Babu had appeared before the police for interrogation after returning from Dubai, claiming that he had a consensual affair with the woman. He said that the actress turned against him when she was denied roles in his films.

The victim, an actor herself, has accused Vijay of abusing her many times in his Ernakulam home. He allegedly also promised her bigger possibilities in the world of cinema. In a Facebook post, the victim said, “When I was incapable of saying yes or no consciously, he used my body as a tool for his pleasure. He has forced himself on me and even forced me into oral sex in a car against my will. I was in a state of shock, incapable of talking or responding.”

Vijay was also accused of revealing the survivor’s identity when he went live on his Facebook account and exposed the victim’s name. The high court accepted his anticipatory bail request in this matter after determining that the charges against him were bailable.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsVijay Babu bail
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,280FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com