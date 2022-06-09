Popular cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has come under fire for declaring a donation for the welfare of girl children from low-income homes on the occasion of his daughter’s birthday. Jadeja and his wife declared that they will open 101 Sukanya Samruddhi Accounts at the Jamnagar post office and deposit Rs 11000 in each account.

Many social media users are anticipating it as a retirement ploy and criticising the charity work after he shared the details in a tweet. A local level Mumbai Congress leader Zoheb Saleem Shaikh commented on a tweet by Jadeja sharing some pictures from the event, “That is, you or your wife will contest the Lok Sabha elections after retirement in 2024.”

यानी तू या तेरी बीवी 2024 मे रिटायरमेंट के बाद लोकसभा का चुनाव लढ़ेंगे — INC Zoheb saleem shaikh (@INCzoheb_saleem) June 8, 2022

Quoting the tweet, another Twitter user named Afroz Pasha Adv. wrote, “Preparation for assembly elections from BJP, yes anyway career is on the slope, then it is better to keep other options open too.”

Another user, Shahzad Pharma wrote, “Sorry bro – charity is when your right hand doesn’t know, what the left has done. Though I appreciate the gesture but, this – NO”

Sorry bro – charity is when your right hand doesn’t know, what the left has done. Though I appreciate the gesture but, this – NO 👇 https://t.co/OpEiWQQhas — sʜᴀʜᴢᴀᴅ – ᴘʜᴀʀᴍᴀ (@arian290360) June 8, 2022

However, there are several other users who celebrated the move and thanked the Jadeja family for their contribution. A Twitter user Akshansh 16 wrote, “A great initiative by sir it is always an honour for everyone to at least help someone in any way and especially if it’s your daughter’s birthday as they are the most loving creatures of god.”

A great initiative by sir it is always a honour for everyone to atleast help someone in any of the way and especially if it’s your daughter’s birthday as they are the most loving creatures of god 👏 🙌 https://t.co/3m9BK7fVlp — Akshansh 16 (@Akshansh_77) June 8, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja shared a tweet on Twitter in which he said that his family is making a noble effort to be helpful to society by the opening of 101 Sukanya Samruddhi Accounts at Post Office, Jamnagar with an initial deposit of Rs. 11000 per SSA account.

“Jadeja couple is very happy to open the Sukanya Samrudhi Account today as part of the special celebration of our beloved daughter’s birthday with the noble dream and inspiration of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji who has completed eight years of his tenure.) would like to thank Shri Dev Singhji Chauhan, Hon’ble Minister for Communications (State Level), Department of Posts for providing support and encouragement to this new endeavour,” he further wrote.

It is notable here that Jadeja has been a target for Leftists before, for sharing a video saying he is proud of his cultural identity.

The Sukanya Samriddhi scheme is a popular program by the government of India to encourage parents to save money for the education of girl children. It provides attractive interest rates and tax benefits. It was started by PM Modi in 2015 under his ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.