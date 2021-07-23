After Chennai Super Kings southpaw Suresh Raina got attacked online for asserting his Brahmin identity, his friend and fellow CSK player Ravindra Jadeja demonstrated how to tackle the menace of leftist trolls on social media platforms.

In utter defiance of the backlash that Raina faced for calling himself a Brahmin while commenting during a match in Tamil Nadu Premier League, Ravindra Jadeja, who is also a part of the Indian Cricket Team and is currently on tour to England for the upcoming test series, posted a tweet where he called himself a ‘proud Rajput boy’.

“#RAJPUTBOY FOREVER. Jai Hind,” Jadeja tweeted.

Jadeja’s bold tweet betrays that he cares two hoots about the outrage that would inevitably follow after he unabashedly asserted his Rajput identity. It shows his haughty disregard of the leftwing users, who have made it their profession to attack those who are proud of their Hindu roots and cultural heritage.

For some time now, the leftist trolls on social media platforms have attacked notable celebrities who have not shied away from expressing their caste and Hindu identity. These trolls not only resort to abusing, threatening and berating such personalities online but they also indulge in promoting “cancel culture” against them and encouraging their social ostracism, simply because their ideology did not converge with their’s.

However, Jadeja has a way to deal with such nasty leftwing trolls—instead of ducking their attacks on the back foot or slavishly heeding to their demands, the all-rounder suggests that one should take them on the front foot and hit them out of the park(metaphorically), without bothering about the consequences.

With his tweet, Jadeja displayed that the only way to fight the scourge of leftist trolls on social media websites is by unapologetically wearing one’s caste/identity on their sleeve, instead of forfeiting one’s identity and meekly surrendering to their outrage. As such, this is not the first time that Jadeja has been unapologetic about his caste. In April 2020 too, Jadeja’s sword-wielding and “Rajput Boy” assertion has raised the hackles of the leftist ideologues and trolls on social media.

Jadeja’s defiance should be aped by others as well because if they keep humouring unreasonable demands made by the leftwing trolls, it will not only legitimise their outrage, but will also embolden them to continue indulging in such perverse conduct. It is time that the leftwing ideologues and their piddly trolls on social media are made to realise that they have no business to dictate and regulate people from asserting their religious and cultural indentity online.

Suresh Raina attacked by leftists on social media for asserting his Brahmin identity

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina landed in a controversy after a commentary during Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) where he asserted his Brahmin identity and said that he relates to the culture of Chennai. He has been an integral part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and was speaking about his connection with Chennai.

Raina, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, said, “I think, I am also Brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai, I love the culture… I love my teammates. I have played with Anirudha Srikanth, Badri (Subramaniam Badrinath), Bala Bhai (L Balaji)… I think you need to learn something good from there. We have a good administration, we have the license to explore ourselves. I love the culture there, and I’m lucky to be part of CSK. Hopefully, we will play more matches there.”

However, he was subsequently attacked on Twitter where he was accused of being ‘casteist’, just because he said he was a Brahmin.