On June 6, Samajwadi Party Student Wing (Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha) leader from Bhagpat Ankur Yadav was sacked by the party for supporting former spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nupur Sharma. The suspension orders were issued after Ankur Yadav published a post supporting Sharma.

In his post, Yadav has written, “The matter of supporting or opposing a party is different. However, Nupur Sharma has my full support, and every Hindu should stand by sister Nupur. How would she even listen against Mahadev? Any religion or scripture does not teach you to leave the women of your house alone in the times of trouble.”

Ankur Yadav said the religion and scriptures do not teach to leave women of the house in trouble. Source: Facebook/Ankur Yadav

The post in favour of Sharma did not go well with the senior leaders, and Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav issued an order to sack Ankur Yadav from his post. Following his orders, Party’s state student wing Chief Digvijay Singh Deo issued a suspension letter to Ankur and removed him from the post. Ankur himself shared the suspension letter and said, “[pig emoji] stay away from the post. Thank you.” The letter read, “Shri Ankur Yadav, resident of Village Shankarnagar, District Bagpat, has been relieved from his post in the party.” It did not mention the reason for the action against Ankur. It is unclear why Ankur Yadav added ‘pig emojis’ in the post.

Ankur Yadav’s suspension orders. Source: Ankur Yadav/Facebook

Notably, this was not the first time Samajwadi Party removed a leader for supporting Hindus. Earlier, controversial SP leader Rubina Khanam surprisingly came in support of the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi disputed structure case and urged Muslims to hand over the land to Hindus if it is proved in court that the disputed structure was built after demolishing a temple.

Speaking to ABP News, Khanam had said Islam does not allow building religious structures on land that has been acquired forcefully. Khanam, who had given provocative statements during Hijab and Loud Speaker rows, was sacked by the party after she supported Hindus. After the suspension from the party, Khanam alleged SP leaders do appeasement politics.

Nupur Sharma was suspended by BJP

On June 5, Bharatiya Janata Party suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal for alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed. Sharma later issued an apology saying she had no intentions to hurt anyone’s sentiments and took back her words. She will remain suspended from the primary membership of the party pending inquiry in the matter.