Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Rajya Sabha? BJP? TMC? Sourav Ganguly triggers speculations over cryptic tweet on ‘new chapter’ of his life

Some media reports even suggested Sourav Ganguly has resigned as the BCCI chief, but there is no confirmation on it yet.

Image Credit: PTI
BCCI President and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that he is starting a ‘new chapter’ in his life. He said that year 2022 marks 30 years of his life in cricket and thanked everyone for the support and love he has received.

In a message, he said that he is planning to start something new and sought everyone’s support for the same.

The message triggered speculations on social media where many wondered if he is joining mainstream politics in India.

Some wondered if he is being nominated to the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Parliament.

Some even extended their support to him in case he joins politics if only he joins the BJP.

Others also said how they’d boycott him if he were to join the TMC instead.

Some media reports even suggested he has resigned as the BCCI chief, but BCCI secretary Jay Shah has denied the rumours.

