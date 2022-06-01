BCCI President and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that he is starting a ‘new chapter’ in his life. He said that year 2022 marks 30 years of his life in cricket and thanked everyone for the support and love he has received.

In a message, he said that he is planning to start something new and sought everyone’s support for the same.

The message triggered speculations on social media where many wondered if he is joining mainstream politics in India.

Politics? Nominated MP? — sailor (@sailorsmoon) June 1, 2022

Some wondered if he is being nominated to the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Parliament.

“ Dada ” Sourav Ganguly likely to be Rajya Sabha Candidate of BJP from West Bengal .#SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/aSZvIiBX35 — Rahul Jha (@JhaRahul_Bihar) June 1, 2022

Some even extended their support to him in case he joins politics if only he joins the BJP.

If it is politics, you have our support only if you join BJP!

All the best, whatever it is!👍🏼 — Sujata Ganguly 🇮🇳 (@Sujataganguly13) June 1, 2022

Others also said how they’d boycott him if he were to join the TMC instead.

Going to Boycott forever if joins TMC!

Baki Khela Hobe if Joins Bhagwa BJP! 🔥🔥🔥 — Tejas (@TheReal_Tejas) June 1, 2022

Some media reports even suggested he has resigned as the BCCI chief, but BCCI secretary Jay Shah has denied the rumours.