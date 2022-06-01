Hours after sharing a cryptic post on Twitter that triggered speculations about his imminent entry into politics, the former team India cricket captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly put paid to the rumours, clarifying that the much-anticipated big announcement he had hinted at in the evening was related to the launch of a worldwide educational app.

Speaking to reporters in the evening, he revealed that he is planning to launch an educational app and dispelled rumours pertaining to his resignation as BCCI president.

When a journalist asked ‘can we call it a googly by Maharaj, as Sourav Ganguly is fondly called, the BCCI president said he was shocked after hearing the speculations. “They pick up such small things and make them big. It was just a simple tweet, no resignation nothing,” he emphasised.

Sourav Ganguly triggers speculations over a cryptic tweet on the ‘new chapter’ of his life

BCCI President and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that he is starting a ‘new chapter’ in his life. He said that year 2022 marks 30 years of his life in cricket and thanked everyone for the support and love he has received.

“2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, Cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today,” Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

In a message, he said that he is planning to start something new and sought everyone’s support for the same.

The message triggered speculations on social media where many wondered if he is joining mainstream politics in India. Some media reports had even suggested he has resigned as the BCCI chief, but BCCI secretary Jay Shah denied the rumours.