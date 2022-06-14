Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Updated:

‘This is not 1984 and I am not Shah Bano’: Muslim panellist slams AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for trying to insult her during a TV debate

At about 45 minutes into the debate, RSS ideologue and co-panellist Ratan Sharda asked Waris Pathan to apologise to Subuhi Khan for his unsavoury remarks. "You are a useless, bad person... You are an idiot, a lunatic," the AIMIM leader told Sharda.

OpIndia Staff
This is not 1984 and I am not Shah Bano: Muslim panellist slams AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for trying to insult her during a TV debate
Subuhi Khan, Waris Pathan, images via Youtube/ Republic TV
9

On Monday (June 13) night, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan was schooled by a Muslim panellist named Subuhi Khan during a debate on the recent violence orchestrated by Islamist mobs over alleged ‘blasphemy’.

During the debate titled ‘Stop the Riot Culture’ on Republic TV, Pathan was seen crying foul over the demolition of illegal houses of Muslim rioters in Uttar Pradesh. Instead of answering the questions posed to him, the AIMIM leader remained fixated on his monologue.

“He will keep on repeating the same things,” a co-panellist named Subuhi Khan noted. At that point, Pathan responded aggressively, “You don’t teach me what I have to repeat. I never interjected when you were making a point. Khamosh (Silence).”

Apni zabaan sambhal ke baat kijiye (Hold your tongue),” she remarked. The AIMIM leader replied, “Aree app sambhal ke baat karo. Mujhe tumhare se tameez nahin sikhna. (You, hold your tongue. I do not need to learn manners from you.)”

Subuhi Khan then requested Arnab Goswami to reduce the volume of Pathan’s microphone while the latter threatened to leave the debate. “This is not 1984 and I am not Shah Bano. And you are Waris Pathan. Stay within your limits,” she emphasised.

On hearing this, a red-headed Waris Pathan said, “Shut up and sit down. You and your entire lineage are 2-faced. Speak with respect.” He then went on to claim that she had not been made a spokesperson by the BJP because she is a Muslim.

“Your name is Subuhi khan. You have not been made the spokesperson by the BJP despite licking its feet,” he continued with his tirade. The Muslim panellist said, “I am not in active politics unlike you.” “Stop dreaming and come back to reality. You will get nothing… Sit down silently,” Waris Pathan replied in a crass tone.

Co-panellist objects to the indecent behaviour of Waris Pathan

At about 45 minutes into the debate, RSS ideologue and co-panellist Ratan Sharda asked Waris Pathan to apologise to Subuhi Khan for his unsavoury remarks. “You are a useless, bad person… You are an idiot, a lunatic,” the AIMIM leader told Sharda.

At that point, Arnab Goswami interjected and directed Waris Pathan to mind his language. He also instructed him against making personal remarks about any panellist. Subuhi Khan responded, “These men have the habit of mistaking every Muslim woman for Shah Bano… This is not 1984 but 2022. He has forgotten that this is a nationalist government.”

“I will insult her if she does not stop,” Waris Pathan threatened. Khan questioned, “Why are you hurt? Is your fragile male ego and manhood coming in the way of debate?”

Towards the end of the show, Subuhi Khan told Pathan that the Indian law will not work per his whims and fancies. She rubbished his claims of punishment accorded for hurting religious sentiments.

At that point, in a rather childish manner, the AIMIM leader tried to mock his Muslim co-panellist by imitating her expressions. “What do you even know? Chal, Chal?” he was heard as saying.

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus: Waris Pathan

The AIMIM leader is not new to controversies. In February 2020, Waris Pathan was seen inciting Muslims at an anti-CAA rally in Gulbarga, Karnataka, in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

In a veiled threat to the Hindus, Pathan resorted to inciting Muslims by stating that the time had come for the Muslims of the country to unite and ‘achieve freedom’. He added that even though Muslims were just 15 crores in the country, they could still dominate over 100 crore Hindus.

Speaking at an anti-CAA protest rally in Gulbarga of Karnataka, Pathan warned Hindus to be scared of Muslims and reminded them of the consequences if Muslims united.

“We need to work together, we need to snatch our Azadi. The time has now come to achieve Azadi, if we cannot achieve it, we should snatch it. They were mocking us for hiding behind women (during anti-CAA protests),” he had said.

Pathan continued, “Do not forget, these are lionesses who have come out and you are already afraid of these women. Be aware and know what happens if we all (Muslims) unite together.”

“We are 15 crores but be aware we can still dominate over 100 crore Hindus and imagine what we can do to you,” he had threatened.

