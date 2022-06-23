Thursday, June 23, 2022
HomeNews ReportsThree more Shiv Sena MLAs reach Guwahati to join rebel leader Eknath Shinde as...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Three more Shiv Sena MLAs reach Guwahati to join rebel leader Eknath Shinde as CM Uddhav Thackeray leaves official residence, moves to Matoshri

In the resolution signed by the rebels, it was stated that the ideology of Shiv Sena was compromised in the last two years. They also expressed their dismay over alleged 'corruption in the government' referring to the cases of Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh who are currently lodged in jail.

OpIndia Staff
Three more Shiv Sena leaders reached Guwahati
Three more Shiv Sena leaders reached Guwahati hotel where rebel leader Eknath Shinde was holed up (Image: Zee Business/India Today)
84

On June 23, three more Shiv Sena MLAs have reached Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam, where Eknath Shinde, the rebel leader of the party, is holed up. Shinde had been staying in Surat earlier with other rebel leaders of the party and flew to Guwahati on June 22. In a statement, Shinde has called the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) alliance between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena an ‘unnatural alliance’.

Reportedly, four other MLAs, Chandrakant Patil, Yogesh Kadam, Manjula Gavit and Gulabrao Patil, reached Guwahati late at night on Wednesday. The exact number of MLAs supporting Shinde remained unclear. Notably, Shinde claimed on Wednesday that 34 MLAs from his party supported him and passed a resolution to reinstate him as leader of the Shiv Sena legislative party. The announcement by Shinde came a day after he was removed from the party leadership post.

Amid the political stir, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has left his official residence ‘Varsha’ along with his family members. The reports of him leaving the official residence came hours after he issued a statement that he was ready to step down from CM post if the rebels return to Mumbai and asks for his removal. He said, “If any MLA wants me to not continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Varsha Bungalow (official residence of the CM) to Matoshri.”

In the resolution signed by the rebels, it was stated that the ideology of Shiv Sena was compromised in the last two years. They also expressed their dismay over alleged ‘corruption in the government’ referring to the cases of Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh who are currently lodged in jail.

The whole political unrest in Maharashtra started after reports of cross-voting during MLC elections, where the BJP won five seats despite lacking enough numbers in the assembly. Eknath Shinde, along with other rebel leaders, went untraceable after the results. Later it was reported that the rebel leaders of Shiv Sena were lodged in a hotel in Surat from where they shifted to Assam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Hours before Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar flew to Guwahati to join Eknath Shinde, his son had publicly sided with Uddhav Thackeray: What he...

OpIndia Staff -

Diego Maradona death case: Eight including doctors, nurses, and psychologists accused of homicide, court orders trial

OpIndia Staff -

NCB files draft charges against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others in drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

OpIndia Staff -

Jamat-e-Islami linked Indian American Muslim Council gives cash prizes to ‘journalists’ from Wire, Newslaundry, Scroll Caravan etc for peddling its narrative

OpIndia Staff -

4 members of the student wing of Congress, NSUI, arrested for setting fire outside BJP President JP Nadda’s house: What had happened

OpIndia Staff -

Trouble for AAP in Delhi? Resolution moved in NDMC to declare Kejriwal’s seat ‘vacant’, CM office functionaries suspended by LG for corruption: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Eknath Shinde sticks to Hindutva, says Shiv Sena must come out of the ‘unnatural alliance’, four more Shiv Sena MLAs reach Guwahati

OpIndia Staff -

Explainer: What is the Anti-Deflection Law and could it be invoked against Rebel Eknath Shinde-led Sena camp?

OpIndia Staff -

As BJP-led NDA names tribal leader Draupadi Murmu their Presidential candidate, the Indian Left belittles her identity and credentials

Suyash -

Kanpur Violence: Baba Biryani owner Mukhtar Baba arrested for funding ‘blasphemy’ riots, had fed free biryani to rioters

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,176FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com