On Saturday 18th June 2022, at around 1:30 am, Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur received a death threat via a phone call. The caller posed as a man from the gang of Iqbal Kaskar, brother of the underworld don and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. Iqbal Kaskar is a notorious criminal who runs an extortion gang. A video of this incident has also appeared on social media where Sadhvi Pragya can be seen talking to the man giving her threats on phone. A case has been registered in this regard in the TT Nagar police station of Bhopal.

In the video, the BJP MP is talking to the unidentified caller who claimed to represent Iqbal Kaskar. The caller refused to share his name when the MP repeatedly asked him to reveal his identity. The caller just said that he works for Iqbal Kaskar. Subsequently, MP Pragya Singh Thakur asked him who is Iqbal Kaskar and from where does he belong. However, the caller refused to provide any details.

Gangster Iqbal Kaskar's man calls Bhopal's Member of parliament to threaten to kill her.

During the call, Sadhvi Pragya asked, “You want to kill me. What is the reason?” In response, the caller said, “Action has a reaction and you will see it. Spewing venom against Muslims, and targeting Muslims is the reason. I was supposed to warn you and that I have done.”

In response to this, MP Pragya Singh Thakur said, “Okay you will kill me, no issues. But why are you so hurt, tell me about that. Because anyways you will kill me according to your faith. How would I know the reason after getting killed? So better tell me the reason till I am alive. Have you had any guts, you would tell this to me coming in front rather than calling on the phone. Shut up.”

A case was lodged in the TT Nagar police station of Bhopal. According to a report by the Free Press Journal, Assistant commissioner of police, Umesh Tiwari said, “When the leader was sitting in her office, a call was received and one caller posing as a man of Ibrahim Kaskar, gave a threat call. In the call, he stated that he is giving prior information about her killing. None of the organizations has taken the responsibility for the threat call and the caller also did not reveal the name of the organization.” The police have registered the case under sections 506 and 507 of IPC and have started the investigations.

It is notable that Iqbal Kaskar is the brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, who was sent to jail by the Enforcement Directorate in February 2022 in connection with a money laundering case registered against the don and his aides.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur supported the remarks by Nupur Sharma. She had tweeted, “If speaking the truth is rebellion then we are also rebels. Jay Sanatan, Jay Hindutva.”

सच कहना अगर वगावत है तो समझो हम भी वागी हैं।

जय सनातन, जय हिंदुत्व… — Sadhvi Pragya singh thakur (@SadhviPragya_MP) June 9, 2022

This is not the first time that Iqbal Kaskar’s man has issued threats on a phone call. On 11th June 2022, Waseem Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath saying that he is getting death threats on phone from foreign countries. He wrote that he received death and beheading threats via a WhatsApp call from Dubai on June 10, at around 11.30 pm.

In his letter, addressed to Yogi Adityanath, Waseem Rizvi wrote that he had received the threat call from a Dubai number (+971569781862). A person who identified himself as the brother of terrorist Iqbal Kaskar warned Tyagi that he would behead him in the coming three days. Jitendra Narayan Tyagi is the ex-Shia Waqf Board Chairman (UP), who has left Islam and accepted Hinduism. Ever since he has accepted Hinduism, he is getting death threats from Islamists.