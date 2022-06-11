Waseem Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath saying that he is getting death threats on phone from foreign countries. He wrote that he received death and beheading threats via a WhatsApp call from Dubai on June 10, at around 11.30 pm.

In his letter, addressed to Yogi Adityanath, Waseem Rizvi wrote in Hindi that he had received the threat call from a Dubai number (+971569781862). A person who identified himself as the brother of terrorist Iqbal Kaskar warned Tyagi that he would behead him in the coming three days.

SS of Jitendra Tyagi’s letter

Notably, Iqbal Kaskar is the brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, who was sent to jail by the Enforcement Directorate in February 2022 in connection with a money laundering case registered against the don and his aides.

Tyagi, the ex-Shia Waqf Board Chairman (UP), who has left Islam and accepted Hinduism, went on to say that he has received a lot of similar threats from Pakistani phone numbers. Many radical Islamists have been baying for his blood ever since he disclosed some facts about Islam, backed up by substantial evidence, he claimed. They’ve been threatening him with death over WhatsApp calls. He said that he had received the majority of threat calls from Pakistani phone numbers.

Waseem Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi urged CM Yogi Adityanath to take cognisance and ask the Lucknow police to register a case and initiate a probe in the matter.

Notably, last year, Waseem Rizvi, the former chairman of the Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, had said that he has created a ‘new Quran’ by removing 26 verses that allegedly promote violence and arranged the remaining verses in proper sequence. Rizvi has also appealed to PM Modi to authorise the use of his ‘new Quran’ in all madrasas and Muslim institutes in the country.

Waseem Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi’s several actions in the past, be it his decision to renounce Islam and adopt Hinduism or create a ‘new Quran’ by removing 26 verses that allegedly promote violence to his ‘provocative’ speeches at the Dharam Sansad, have irked Islamists across India. A vicious campaign was launched against Jitendra Tyagi as a result of his bold initiatives. He was hounded and threatened and given multiple death and beheading threats.

Waseem Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi arrested for comments against Prophet Muhammad at Dharm Sansand

In December last year, an FIR was filed against Waseem Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi after his speeches made at the Haridwar ‘Dharm Sansad’ organised by Yati Narsimhanand Saraswati went viral on social media.

In January 2002, the Uttarakhand police arrested Tyagi, following an FIR filed against him on the basis of a complaint by one Gulbahar Khan from Haridwar city.

As per the complaint, Waseem Rizvi, who is now known as Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, and some other individuals made derogatory remarks against the Islamic prophet Mohammad and the followers of Islam. The complaint further states that the remarks were derogatory and provocative in nature and were made under a pre-planned conspiracy. The accused also shared their speeches live on social media.

“Taking cognizance of the video that is going viral on social media for spreading hatred by giving provocative speeches against a particular religion, a case has been registered against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi,” the Uttarakhand police had said following his arrest on January 13, 2022.

After his speech, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President of Moradabad district Waki Rashid had also placed a bounty of ₹11 lakh on the head of ex-Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi (now Jitendra Narayan Swami). While dubbing Rizvi as an ‘anti-social’ element, Rashid claimed that the former has been conspiring to drive a wedge between the Hindu and Muslim communities.