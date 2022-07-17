Sunday, July 17, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBurning smell noticed in vents of Air India Express Calicut-Dubai flight, diverted to Muscat:...
News Reports
Updated:

Burning smell noticed in vents of Air India Express Calicut-Dubai flight, diverted to Muscat: DGCA

As per reports, the burning smell was coming from one of the vents in the forward galley.

OpIndia Staff
Air India Express flight diverted to Muscat
Air India flight was diverted to Muscat after burning smell was noticed in one of the vents. (Image:Michael Stappen/planespotters)
62

On July 17, it was reported that a Dubai-bound Air India Express aircraft VT-AXX operating flight IX-355 that took off from Calicut was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was noticed from one of the vents in the forward galley. News Agency ANI reported the incident quoting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

As per reports, the burning smell was coming from one of the vents in the forward galley. The pilots diverted the plane to Muscat and landed it safely. The investigation into the matter is underway.

This is the latest incident in a series of close shaves during flights in India recently. DGCA further said that on July 16 (Saturday), a Bangkok-bound Ethiopian Airlines aircraft that took off from Addis Ababa had made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport due to a pressurization issue. A day before that, on Friday, a plane of Sri Lankan airlines had made an emergency landing at Chennai airport following a hydraulic issue.

Indigo flight diverted to Karachi

Earlier on July 17, a Sharjah-Hyderabad Indigo flight had to make an emergency landing at Karachi, Pakistan, after the pilot reported a technical snag. As per the latest reports, the replacement aircraft has already reached Karachi, and all 125 passengers will leave for Hyderabad soon.

On July 14, Indigo’s Delhi-Vadodara flight had to make a precautionary landing at Jaipur after vibrations were observed in the engines. On July 5, a SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing in Karachi following a technical glitch.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,712FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com