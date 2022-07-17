On July 17, it was reported that a Dubai-bound Air India Express aircraft VT-AXX operating flight IX-355 that took off from Calicut was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was noticed from one of the vents in the forward galley. News Agency ANI reported the incident quoting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

As per reports, the burning smell was coming from one of the vents in the forward galley. The pilots diverted the plane to Muscat and landed it safely. The investigation into the matter is underway.

This is the latest incident in a series of close shaves during flights in India recently. DGCA further said that on July 16 (Saturday), a Bangkok-bound Ethiopian Airlines aircraft that took off from Addis Ababa had made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport due to a pressurization issue. A day before that, on Friday, a plane of Sri Lankan airlines had made an emergency landing at Chennai airport following a hydraulic issue.

Indigo flight diverted to Karachi

Earlier on July 17, a Sharjah-Hyderabad Indigo flight had to make an emergency landing at Karachi, Pakistan, after the pilot reported a technical snag. As per the latest reports, the replacement aircraft has already reached Karachi, and all 125 passengers will leave for Hyderabad soon.

On July 14, Indigo’s Delhi-Vadodara flight had to make a precautionary landing at Jaipur after vibrations were observed in the engines. On July 5, a SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing in Karachi following a technical glitch.