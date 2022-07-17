Sunday, July 17, 2022
HomeNews ReportsIndiGo flight lands in Karachi following a technical glitch, second Indian flight to make...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

IndiGo flight lands in Karachi following a technical glitch, second Indian flight to make emergency landing in two weeks

Earlier, SpiceJet flight had made emergency landing in Pakistan's Karachi following a technical fault.

OpIndia Staff
Sharjah-Hyderabad Indigo Flight landed in Karachi after pilot reported technical glitch
Hyderabad-bound flight from Sharjah landed in Karachi following technical glitch (Representational Image: Inhouse photographer/Anurag)
11

On July 17, the IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan, following a technical glitch in the aircraft. As per news agency ANI, the pilot of the Hyderabad-bound flight that took off from Sharjah observed a technical fault in the aircraft. As a precaution, it was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan, and the plane was being examined. The airline is reportedly sending another flight to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.

This is the second flight in less than two weeks to land in Karachi following a technical fault. On July 5, a SpiceJet SG-11 aircraft from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Pakistan following a technical glitch. The plane was diverted to Jinnah International Airport in Karachi and made a safe landing. Reportedly, on the same day, another SpiceJet flight had made an emergency landing in Mumbai after a windshield cracked mid-air.

Following July 5 incident, Aviation regulator DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following eight technical malfunction incidents in the last 18 days. The DGCA, in the statement, said that SpiceJet failed to establish safe, efficient, and reliable air services under terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. The authority has asked the airline to explain why action should not be taken against it for the repeated safety issues.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsindigo flight, indigo flight technical glitch, spicejet technical glitch
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,719FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com