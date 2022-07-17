On July 17, the IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan, following a technical glitch in the aircraft. As per news agency ANI, the pilot of the Hyderabad-bound flight that took off from Sharjah observed a technical fault in the aircraft. As a precaution, it was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan, and the plane was being examined. The airline is reportedly sending another flight to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.

This is the second flight in less than two weeks to land in Karachi following a technical fault. On July 5, a SpiceJet SG-11 aircraft from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Pakistan following a technical glitch. The plane was diverted to Jinnah International Airport in Karachi and made a safe landing. Reportedly, on the same day, another SpiceJet flight had made an emergency landing in Mumbai after a windshield cracked mid-air.

Following July 5 incident, Aviation regulator DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following eight technical malfunction incidents in the last 18 days. The DGCA, in the statement, said that SpiceJet failed to establish safe, efficient, and reliable air services under terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. The authority has asked the airline to explain why action should not be taken against it for the repeated safety issues.