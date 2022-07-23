On Saturday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation in Phulwari Sharif terror module case from Bihar and registered a case under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This development came after the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the case to the NIA.

This is days after the NIA arrested a Maulavi named Asghar Ali from Dhaka Bazar of Motihari in connection with the Phulwari Sharif case against the Popular Front of India (PFI). Accused Asghar Ali is a teacher in the Jamia Maria Misawa Madrasa in Dhaka Bazar.

Asghar Ali is a native of the Sisvania village of the Palanawa police station. Before Asghar Ali’s arrest, the Bihar police arrested five persons in Phulwari Sharif in connection with this case. The case is registered against 26 people in total. The arrested individuals include Md Jalaluddin and Athar Parvez who had trained around 26 people for creating violence at PM Modi’s event in Patna on July 12. Md Jalaluddin is a former police officer from Jharkhand while Parvez is a member of PFI and its political arm SDPI.

The Police also recovered the relevant documents from the accused to discover that the PFI was hurt by the alleged ‘blasphemous’ statements made by ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and that they had made a plan to take revenge against the alleged remarks. The FIR registered in the matter also mentioned that the accused belonging to the terrorist organization had planned to disturb the event in which PM Modi had participated on July 12.

Bihar Police discovered during the inquiry that Parvez was in frequent contact with members of many foreign organizations and was seeking foreign funding to carry out anti-India operations. Suspected terrorist training had also begun in Phulwari Sharif 15 days before PM Modi’s visit. The police raided and detained two guys as soon as they received the information.

To note, one of the documents named ‘India vision 2047’ that has been recovered by the Bihar Police talks about ‘subjugating coward majority community’ and bringing back the glory. According to the Police, the document is very objectionable and talks about the ‘rule of Islam in India’. “PFI sure that even if 10% of whole Muslim population gather behind it, it will conquer frightened majority group and restore the glory,” Kumar continued, quoting an excerpt from the eight-page long document titled ‘India Vision 2047’.

According to the Police, the document further states that in the event of a full-fledged conflict with the state, apart from relying on cadres, they would need help from their friendly Islamic countries. “In recent years, PFI has built cordial connections with Turkey, a flag-bearer of Islam,” the police official quoted from the document.