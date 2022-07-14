Bihar terror module: PM Modi's Patna visit was on target

Hours after the 2 individuals were arrested for indulging in anti-India activities in Patna, the Bihar Police revealed that one more was arrested and that all the accused had planned to attack the event that witnessed the presence of PM Modi on July 12. The duo identified as Md Jalaluddin and Athar Parvez had trained around 26 people for creating violence at PM Modi’s event in Patna on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the Bihar Police busted the terror module on the evening of July 11 and arrested two accused, one of whom is a former police officer from Jharkhand. Meanwhile, the other is named Athar Parvez who is a former SIMI member and currently is a member of PFI and its political arm SDPI. ASP Manish Kumar informed in a press conference on July 14 that Parvez’s younger brother is also a convicted terrorist who was jailed in 2001-02 for involvement in a bomb blast case.

Reports mention that the two accused Md Jalaluddin and Athar Parvez had trained around 26 people for the terror mission and had taught them to use guns, swords, and knives. The Police also recovered the relevant documents from the accused to discover that the PFI was hurt by the alleged ‘blasphemous’ statements made by ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and that they had made a terror plan to take revenge against the alleged remarks.

The FIR registered in the matter also mentioned that the accused belonging to the terrorist organization had planned to disturb the event in which PM Modi had participated on July 12. PM Modi was on a visit to Bihar to attend a function organized on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Assembly as part of which he unveiled a commemorative pillar, planted a sapling of the ‘Kalpataru’ tree, and laid foundation stones of a guest house and a library.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said that the Police were constantly keeping watch on terror organizations and their activities ahead of PM Modi’s visit as routine work. “Because the Prime Minister was coming, we were alert, and in the meantime, we came to know about these people’s office and we started investigating it closely. FIR has been lodged against a total of 26 people of which 3 people have been arrested”, he was quoted.

Bihar | We keep an eye on such institutions (PFI) during routine work… We were on alert as the PM was coming. We got info on this & started probing closely. FIR filed against 26 people, of which 3 arrested. No direct threat regarding PM. Further probe underway: Patna SSP to ANI https://t.co/qmqNIYqjwl — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

Bihar Police discovered during the inquiry that Parvez was in frequent contact with members of many abroad organizations and was seeking foreign funding to carry out anti-India operations. Suspected terrorist training has also begun in Phulwari Sharif 15 days before PM Modi’s visit. The police raided and detained two guys as soon as they received the information. An FIR has been filed against 26 individuals.

To note, one of the documents named ‘India vision 2047’ that has been recovered by the Bihar Police talks about ‘subjugating coward majority community and bringing back the glory. According to the Police, the document is very objectionable and talks about the ‘rule of Islam in India’. “PFI sure that even if 10% of whole Muslim population gather behind it, PFI will conquer frightened majority group and restore the glory,” Kumar continued, quoting an excerpt from an eight-page lengthy paper titled ‘India Vision 2047’.

According to the Police, the document further states that in the event of a full-fledged conflict with the state, apart from relying on cadres, they would need help from their friendly Islamic countries. “In recent years, PFI has built cordial connections with Turkey, a flag-bearer of Islam,” the police official quoted from the document.

It is notable here that the Islamic organisation PFI has been found to be involved in a number of anti-India activities often manifested as violence and hostility towards the Hindu communities and the government. From Shaheen Bagh anti-India protests, anti-CAA riots, and Bengaluru riots in 2020 to recent riots in several cities of India, PFI’s footprint has been everywhere. A number of reports have emerged showing that after the radical Islamic organisation SIMI was banned, most of its members have assimilated into the PFI.