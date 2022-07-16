Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda announced on 16th July 2022 that West Bengal’s Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the upcoming election of the Vice President of India. The opposition candidate for the Vice President’s election is not declared yet.

Addressing a press conference, BJP President JP Nadda said, “The parliamentary board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has concluded that the son of a farmer Shri. Jagdeep Dhankhar is announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s and the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the upcoming elections for the Vice President of India.”

JP Nadda further said, “We all know very well that Shri Jagdeep Chandra Dhankhar Ji is currently the Governor of West Bengal and for the last three decades he is working in public life. He hails from an ordinary farmer’s family, that is, he has an agrarian background. He crossed many social and economic challenges to achieve the higher goals and he gave his best to serve the people.”

NDA’s candidate for the post of Vice President of India to be Jagdeep Dhankhar: BJP chief JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/RYIeIP7Nug — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

Jagdeep Dhankhar hails from Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, born on 18th May 1951. Lawyer by profession, he is in active politics since 1989. He served as a member of Lok Sabha from the Jhunjhunu constituency and worked as a minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs between 1990-1991. He also worked as a member of the legislative assembly of Rajasthan from the Kishangarh constituency between 1993 to 1998. Since 30th July 2019, he has been working as the Governor of West Bengal.

Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar called on PM Narendra Modi today: PMO pic.twitter.com/BIsY62li5D — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

Earlier in the day, Jagdeep Dhankhar also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. JP Nadda further said in his press conference, “He belongs to a farmer’s family. He was raised in a small village in Jhunjhunu. He studied in the school of his native village. After that, he studied in the military school of Chittorgarh. He went on to graduate in Physics from Rajasthan University. He completed his LLB course and became the first generation lawyer. He became an established, competent, and famous lawyer in the Rajasthan High Court. He also became a very reputed advocate in the Supreme Cour, before coming to public life he was an established lawyer.”

Attending the press conference at BJP HQ. https://t.co/NeTblHSlVF — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 16, 2022

JP Nadda further said, “He won the hearts of the common people while working as the Governor of West Bengal. The way he has served for a long tenure in public life, Bharatiya Janata Party and National Democratic Alliance decided to field this son of a farmer as the candidate for the Vice President election. He is a son of an ordinary family who went on to become a first-generation professional and has good experience working as a professional lawyer. Besides he has a fully equipped administrative capacity. Nomination and other procedures will follow soon as per the schedule.”

After Jagdeep Dhankhar’s name was announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate.”