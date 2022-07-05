A footballer currently playing in the English Premier League, and set to represent his country in the World Cup in Qatar later this year, has been arrested from Barnet in North London over suspicion of rape charges. The alleged incident of rape took place in June this year.

British newspaper The Telegraph reported that an “internationally renowned” footballer in his late 20s had been arrested in north London and taken into custody over an alleged attack that is said to have taken place in June. The woman is also said to be in her 20s and showed pics of her bruises while filing the complaint.

The footballer is reported to be 29 years old which set off a round of speculation over all the 29 years old players playing for North London clubs.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said, “On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to the police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

According to The Sun newspaper, the footballer was arrested at 3 AM on Monday after six police cars arrived at his mansion in an early morning swoop. The arrested footballer, who can’t be named yet for legal reasons, is described as one of the best players of his club side.

The allegedly famous player spent over 15 hours under interrogation by detectives from the metropolitan police. He had already begun pre-season training ahead of the upcoming premier league season and was scheduled to fly out with his team for their pre-season tour before he was arrested.

Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspurs are the two premier league clubs based in North London, though footballers from other London clubs are also known to live there.