Hours after Gujarat Congress President Jagdish Thakor advocated the Gujarat Assembly election manifesto for the minority communities, the Bajrang Dal members on Thursday night reportedly attacked the Congress office in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and changed its name to ‘Hajj House’. Workers from the right-wing organization also placed Haj House stickers on the statue of late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Poster released by Bajrang Dal members announcing named change of Congress Bhavan to ‘Hajj House’

According to the reports, ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, Thakor on July 21 made desperate attempts to keep its Muslim vote back intact in the state.

While addressing the ‘Sadbhavana Sabha’ held in Ahmedabad, Jagdish Thakor said, “Dr Manmohan Singh said that minorities have the first right over the country’s resources, the Congress is still associated with that ideology.”

Thakor had even promised that Congress will build houses for Muslims when voted to power. “In Ahmedabad, wherever there are slums in the minority areas, that too in a bad condition, write down the names of the areas and make sure that the Congress forms the government in the state and in next one year the Congress will give houses with rooms and kitchens in a 10-floors building.”

Speaking at an event to honor Kadir Pirzada, the newly-appointed working president of the Congress Gujarat unit, party officials advised the Muslim community not to be swayed by the rhetoric of Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM as well. He stated that Congress has always supported minorities and has never changed its principles, regardless of whether it is in power or not.

“All of us know who is behind the communal riots happening in the country, and how they benefit from it. We know and still fall prey to it. We should stay cautious about not falling into the trap,” he said. He also added that minorities have always had the first right in the country’s treasury. “Congress knows how much saying so has hurt the party, but it will still not compromise on its ideology”, Thakor was quoted.

Bajrang Dal and VHP rename Congress office as ‘Hajj House’

The Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad members reportedly reached the Congress Bhavan in Ahmedabad on Thursday night and staged a protest against Thakor’s statement. They also changed the name of the Congress Bhavan to ‘Hajj House’ and wrote the same in big black bold letters on one of its outer walls.

Black ink allegedly rubbed on the posters of Congress leaders.

The VHP members also used black ink to color the posters put up by Congress around the Congress Bhavan in Ahmedabad. They allegedly rubbed the black ink on the posters of several Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Raghu Sharma, and more.