On Saturday, July 2, two Sadhus from Haridwar’s Juna Akhara uploaded a video in which they said that some Muslim men abused them and threw leftover non-vegetarian food at them while they were passing the Idgah road in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad in an e-rickshaw. The incident reportedly occurred at around 9.30 pm on June 29th, while the Sadhus were travelling to Mandi Chowk. The Sadhus have identified themselves as Baba Kapil Giri and Mansha Giri.

Following the incident, the Sadhus approached the police to file a complaint against the accused. The police have registered a complaint and arrested one of the accused, identified as Nusrat.

Speaking about the incident, Akhilesh Badoria, the SP of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, shared that the accused have been arrested and an investigation into the case has revealed that the person who threw garbage at the Sadhus was mentally challenged. The SP refuted the allegations that the police misbehaved with the Sadhus.

ईदगाह के पास से एक साधू और साध्वी ई-रिक्शा से गुजर रहे थे तभी उन पर एक व्यक्ति द्वारा कचरा फेंका गया। जांच में पता चला कि मानसिक रूप से बीमार एक व्यक्ति ने उन पर गल्दी से कचरा फेंका था जिसके संबंध में उस व्यक्ति के पकड़ा गया है: अखिलेश बदौरिया, SP मुरादाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश (01.07) pic.twitter.com/ygmFIGJfOf — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 1, 2022

The Sadhus, namely Baba Kapil Giri and his disciple Mansha Giri said in the video that Muslim men hurled a polythene packet at them which contained some Rotis and leftover non-veg food that they had consumed, while they were going to Mandi Chowk in the e-rickshaw.

The Sadhus explained how when their e-rickshaw reached the Idgah road intersection at around 9.30 pm on June 29, Nusrat and some other Muslim youths who were sitting on the corner of the street began shouting, “This is bulldozer baba”. They then hurled packets filled with leftover meat and bones at the Sadhus. “Our clothes and bags got soiled. When we objected, the youths started hurling abuses at us”, said Sadhvi Mansha Giri.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has earned the moniker “Bulldozer Baba” after the state administration, on several occasions, razed down illegal constructions and buildings linked to criminals.

The Sadhus further said that they took a detour and reached the Galshaheed police station, located at Galshaheed Chowraha, Mangupura, Moradabad to lodge a complaint against the accused. Based on the complaint, the police arrested Nusrat.

The police however said that investigations have revealed that Nusrat, a resident of the Idgah area of ​​Galshaheed is mentally unstable. They added that an FIR has been filed against Nusrat and the remaining youths, who are still absconding.