Saturday, July 2, 2022
Leftover meat and bones thrown at Juna Akhara Sadhus after calling them “Bulldozer Baba”, police arrest Nusrat, claim he is mentally challenged

"This is bulldozer baba," the Muslim youths shouted while throwing the packet filled with meat at the Sadhus,

OpIndia Staff
On Saturday, July 2, two Sadhus from Haridwar’s Juna Akhara uploaded a video in which they said that some Muslim men abused them and threw leftover non-vegetarian food at them while they were passing the Idgah road in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad in an e-rickshaw. The incident reportedly occurred at around 9.30 pm on June 29th, while the Sadhus were travelling to Mandi Chowk. The Sadhus have identified themselves as Baba Kapil Giri and Mansha Giri.

Following the incident, the Sadhus approached the police to file a complaint against the accused. The police have registered a complaint and arrested one of the accused, identified as Nusrat.

Speaking about the incident, Akhilesh Badoria, the SP of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, shared that the accused have been arrested and an investigation into the case has revealed that the person who threw garbage at the Sadhus was mentally challenged. The SP refuted the allegations that the police misbehaved with the Sadhus.

The Sadhus, namely Baba Kapil Giri and his disciple Mansha Giri said in the video that Muslim men hurled a polythene packet at them which contained some Rotis and leftover non-veg food that they had consumed, while they were going to Mandi Chowk in the e-rickshaw.

The Sadhus explained how when their e-rickshaw reached the Idgah road intersection at around 9.30 pm on June 29, Nusrat and some other Muslim youths who were sitting on the corner of the street began shouting, “This is bulldozer baba”. They then hurled packets filled with leftover meat and bones at the Sadhus. “Our clothes and bags got soiled. When we objected, the youths started hurling abuses at us”, said Sadhvi Mansha Giri.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has earned the moniker “Bulldozer Baba” after the state administration, on several occasions, razed down illegal constructions and buildings linked to criminals.

The Sadhus further said that they took a detour and reached the Galshaheed police station, located at Galshaheed Chowraha, Mangupura, Moradabad to lodge a complaint against the accused. Based on the complaint, the police arrested Nusrat.

The police however said that investigations have revealed that Nusrat, a resident of the Idgah area of ​​Galshaheed is mentally unstable. They added that an FIR has been filed against Nusrat and the remaining youths, who are still absconding.

