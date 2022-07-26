On Monday, July 25, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, identified as Jimnesh, died in the Panunda area of Kannur district in Kerala after an attack by CPI(M) cadre against RSS swayamsevaks in the locality a day ago.

The RSS worker, along with his colleagues, was returning back after attending a Gurudakshina festival organised in Panunda on Sunday when a clash had broken out between them and CPIM cadres. The RSS workers were injured in the scuffle and were rushed to a private hospital in Thalassery where Jimnesh reportedly died in the early hours of Monday.

Following Jimnesh’s death, members of the RSS said that the 32-year-old Karyakarta died after being brutally thrashed by CPI(M) cadres during the clash that took place on the previous day. He was rushed to the hospital with his fellow workers, who too were injured in the assault. According to reports, the doctors started Jimnesh’s treatment immediately after he was admitted, but it was apparently too late. Jimnesh died while undergoing the treatment.

The Kerala police, that reached the hospital on getting the information, sent Jimnesh’s body for post-mortem. According to initial reports, the cause of death is said to be internal bleeding. However, the Kerala police claimed that the RSS worker died due to a heart attack and not because of the assault.

The police further said that the doctors informed them that the marks on Jimnesh’s body were consistent with those discovered when CPR was performed on him. The doctors, as per the Kerala police, confirmed that there were no injuries on the victim’s body. Therefore, there is nothing suspicious about his death, it added.

The police claimed that Jimnesh had accompanied his brother Jishnu to the hospital, who was injured in the Sunday clash between CPI(M) and BJP workers. According to the police, while waiting in the hospital, he suffered a heart attack and became unconscious and later died in the early hours of Monday.

However, according to RSS, Jimnesh along with other workers namely, A Adarsh, his brother PV Jishnu, T Akshay, and KP Adarsh, were seriously injured and were admitted to a private hospital in Thalassery on Sunday. The RSS workers were attacked by CPIM goons when the former was returning back after attending a Gurudakshina festival organised in Panda on Sunday.

While the Kerala police are maintaining that Jimnesh died due to a heart attack, the BJP and RSS members have planned to take out a procession march taking Jimnesh’s body to his house. They have accused CPI(M) goons of his murder.

BJP district president N Haridas, who visited the injured RSS workers alleged that the CPI(M) is deliberately trying to create problems in the region where there is a peaceful atmosphere. He alleged that Jimnesh was beaten up at the incident site and the internal injuries could have led to his death. He demanded a proper inquiry by the police into the death of Jimnesh.

Notably, earlier, the CPIM cadres had also attacked T Akshay’s home and destroyed the flags and other decorative items prepared by the RSS workers for the Gurudakshina festival.