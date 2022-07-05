Tuesday, July 5, was not a good day for Spicejet. After a flight bound for Dubai landed safely at Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan’s Karachi owing to an indicator malfunction, another flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai after its windshield cracked mid-flight.

On 5th July, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla – Mumbai). During cruise at FL230, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurization was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai: SpiceJet Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/DYypQXmTyk — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

In the middle of the flight, the outer windowpane of the windshield cracked. Even though pressurization was normal, and wasn’t affected by the incident, the plane had to make an emergency landing.

Earlier in the day, a SpiceJet SG-11 aircraft from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Pakistan due to a technical malfunction. The aircraft made a safe landing at Pakistan’s Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. According to a statement by the company, nobody was injured and everyone was safe, including passengers and the staff.

In another recent incident, a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Jabalpur (SG-2962) was forced to return to the Delhi airport on Saturday morning when the cabin crew spotted smoke inside the plane while flying at 5,000 feet.

SpiceJet has recently come under fire for a slew of mishaps that have raised concerns about passenger safety. The frequency of SpiceJet’s “safety issues” has also been a source of worry. On June 25, a SpiceJet flight from Patna to Guwahati was forced to cancel due to a technical fault. One of the aircraft’s rear doors had an automatic warning light lit.

On June 19, a Spicejet flight carrying over 185 people from Patna to Delhi caught fire shortly after takeoff and had to make an emergency landing. As per the airline, a bird struck the fan blades. On the same day, a Bombardier Q400 Dash 8 aircraft traveling from Delhi to Jabalpur was forced to make an emergency landing in Delhi due to a lack of cabin pressure as the plane reached high altitude.

According to a report by the regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), SpiceJet ranked second in terms of flight cancellations in the month of May. According to a recent LocalCircles report, SpiceJet also topped the list of airlines whose services are the least satisfying, followed by Indigo.