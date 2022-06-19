A SpiceJet flight bound to Delhi from Patna today returned to Patna and made an emergency landing after the aircraft caught fire mid-year. According to reports, the left engine of the aircraft caught fire after take off and had to return to Patna.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft (VT-SYZ) operating flight SG-723 with 185 passengers and 6 crew on board had departed from Patna for Delhi around noon, but the flight encountered the engine fire minutes after take off, and immediately returned to Patna Airport. The aircraft had climbed to 2325 fete altitude when the incident took place.

Delhi-Bound #SpiceJet Flight Returns to Patna as Engine Catches Fire After Takeoff, All Passengers Safe

While talking to the media, Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh said that locals noticed a fire in the aircraft & informed district & airport officials. After realising the technical glitch, the plane made an emergency landing returning to Patna Airport. The flight had 185 passengers, and all of them have been safely rescued after the plane landed safely at the Patna airport.

Bihar | The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft & informed district & airport officials. All 185 passengers safely deboarded. Reason is technical glitch, engineering team analysing further…: Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh

The visuals of the flying aircraft catching fire during its run in the air have made way to social media. DGCA officials have said that the left engine of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft had caught fire after it was hit by a bird. The pilots then shut the engine down and landed the plane safely.

#WATCH Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight safely lands at Patna airport after catching fire mid-air, all 185 passengers safe #Bihar

While the fire is under control, no injuries have been reported regarding the incident. Reportedly, the fire extinguisher in the system was effectively activated and all the passengers were rescued the moment when the plane landed at the Patna Airport. The situation remains in control at the moment.