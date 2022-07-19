Tuesday, July 19, 2022
UP: Sanitation worker sacked over carrying portraits of PM Modi and CM Yogi in garbage trolly reinstated after public criticism

Taking into account the public criticism and suggestions, the Nagar Nigam officials reinstated Bobby, the sanitation worker, who was sacked by the authorities for carrying two framed portraits of PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath in a garbage trolly.

Screenshot of the viral video.
A contractual sanitation worker in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district who was fired after being seen carrying two framed portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a garbage trolly has been reinstated after apologising for negligence in the execution of his responsibilities.

Nagar Nigam authorities accepted his apologies and reinstated him, stating that his actions gave the public a negative view of the municipal body and that such irresponsibility is not acceptable. Karim Akhtar Qureshi, the Municipal Health Officer of Mathura Nagar Nigam, reinstated the worker’s contract and warned him to be more cautious in the future.

Reinstation order.

A video surfaced on social media on Saturday showing a sanitation worker, Bobby, working in the Generalganj area, carrying portraits of PM Modi and CM Yogi in his garbage trolly. The video showed several individuals questioning him about the portraits in the garbage barrow. Following the incident, Bobby was terminated from his job owing to his carelessness.

However, considering that the employee was only performing his cleaning duties, many people asked the municipal council to reinstate him. The sanitation worker was not to blame, according to doctor Pankaj Gupta, who was the first to notice the portraits in the trolly, because he was an uneducated person and likely did not comprehend the significance of the pictures. He urged the authorities to bring the employee back to work.

Several people even criticised the Mayor of Mathura Nagar Nigam for being highhanded in such a case. People pointed out that the Prime Minister himself values the dignity of labourers and workers and termination of service of a worker for a minor mistake is not justified.

BJP supporters, too, rallied in support of Bobby and criticised the Nagar Nigam officials for sacking the man who was simply performing his duties. 

Taking into account the public’s criticism and suggestions, the Nagar Nigam officials reinstated Bobby, the sanitation worker, after he promised not to be so negligent in the future. The authorities reasoned that because he is a low-wage contractual employee, they should be sympathetic towards him.

