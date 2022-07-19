A contractual sanitation worker in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district who was fired after being seen carrying two framed portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a garbage trolly has been reinstated after apologising for negligence in the execution of his responsibilities.

Breaking: Bobby, the contractual sanitation worker at Mathura Nagar Nigam, who was spotted carrying discarded pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his garbage cart has been reinstated after he was sacked for “negligence”. pic.twitter.com/8YS6cKu2vJ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 19, 2022

Nagar Nigam authorities accepted his apologies and reinstated him, stating that his actions gave the public a negative view of the municipal body and that such irresponsibility is not acceptable. Karim Akhtar Qureshi, the Municipal Health Officer of Mathura Nagar Nigam, reinstated the worker’s contract and warned him to be more cautious in the future.

Reinstation order.

A video surfaced on social media on Saturday showing a sanitation worker, Bobby, working in the Generalganj area, carrying portraits of PM Modi and CM Yogi in his garbage trolly. The video showed several individuals questioning him about the portraits in the garbage barrow. Following the incident, Bobby was terminated from his job owing to his carelessness.

A contractual worker at UP’s Mathura Nagar Nigam was terminated after he was found carrying pictures of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath among other dignitaries in his hand held garbage cart. pic.twitter.com/Jg2x3LW3Mk — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 17, 2022

However, considering that the employee was only performing his cleaning duties, many people asked the municipal council to reinstate him. The sanitation worker was not to blame, according to doctor Pankaj Gupta, who was the first to notice the portraits in the trolly, because he was an uneducated person and likely did not comprehend the significance of the pictures. He urged the authorities to bring the employee back to work.

Several people even criticised the Mayor of Mathura Nagar Nigam for being highhanded in such a case. People pointed out that the Prime Minister himself values the dignity of labourers and workers and termination of service of a worker for a minor mistake is not justified.

“If he had brains, he wouldn’t be doing the work of safai.”



What ridiculousness is this? The Mayor doesn’t have the brains to understand that the PM himself greatly values the dignity of labour? https://t.co/CT6oR1UTU2 — Kartikeya Tanna (@KartikeyaTanna) July 19, 2022

BJP supporters, too, rallied in support of Bobby and criticised the Nagar Nigam officials for sacking the man who was simply performing his duties.

This is insanely stupid. https://t.co/O7mozkKWEl — Rahul Kaushik (@kaushkrahul) July 19, 2022

Taking into account the public’s criticism and suggestions, the Nagar Nigam officials reinstated Bobby, the sanitation worker, after he promised not to be so negligent in the future. The authorities reasoned that because he is a low-wage contractual employee, they should be sympathetic towards him.