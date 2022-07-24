A Muslim Youth named Faiz Mohammed living in Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh is heading for Kanwar Yatra. According to Faiz Mohammed, he saw Lord Shiva in his dreams 5 years ago and since then he is a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. For the last five years, Faiz Mohammed participates in the Kanwar Yatra. He has also started to write his name as Faiz Mohammed alias Shankar.

Faiz Mohammed lives in the Kadhli village of the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. He works as a labourer in a local company. Faiz Mohammed claims that five years ago, he got the darshan of Lord Shiva in his dreams, after this incident he developed faith in Lord Shiva.

Faiz Mohammed said that faith has no boundaries of caste and religion. He said that he has immense faith in Lord Shiva and that he will perform Jal Abhishek of Mahadev in Baghpat on the occasion of Shivaratri this year.

On Friday 22nd July 2022, Faiz Mohammed reached the Kanwar Seva Camp at the Triveni Sugar Mill near the Ganganagar Patri of Khatauli. People in the camp welcomed this devotee of Lord Shiva with a great deal of love and affection.

He said that till now he has been to the Kanwar Yatra five times. Faiz Mohammed also told that earlier he alone used to bring the Kanwar, but starting this year, another villager named Vishwambhar is also joining him to bring the Kanwar. They will bring the holy water of the river Ganga from Haridwar and offer it to Lord Shiva in the Aughadnath temple in the Kali Paltan area of Meerut.

Faiz Mohammed said that some people create a divide between religions and spread hatred for their political gains. He said that he has nothing to do with those people and he will continue to follow his faith.

It is notable that, just like Faiz Mohammed, Babu Khan of Baghpat also goes to the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan for the last five years. However, he had to face a lot of difficulties while doing so. In 2018, when he was going on his very first Kanwar Yatra, Islamists threw him out of the mosque. Despite facing such troubles, he still continues to go to the Kanwar Yatra every year.

Babu Khan said, “When I went to the Kanwar Yatra for the first time, there was a big dispute within my family. But, somehow I managed to convince my family members. In 2018, I offered water to Lord Shiva in the Pura Mahadev temple and the next morning, I went to a mosque to offer Namaz. There, I was boycotted and thrown out of the mosque.”