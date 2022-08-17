Wednesday, August 17, 2022
AAP may pitch Arvind Kejriwal as PM candidate for 2024 as he announces ‘Make India No 1’ mission

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has launched the 'Make India Number One' campaign, aiming for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Arvind Kejriwal launched Make India No 1 campaign.
On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal began the party’s ‘Make India Number One’ campaign, aiming for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party sources reportedly said that the AAP supremo can be pitched as the party’s Prime Ministerial candidate in the general elections of 2024.

At the launch of this campaign, Arvind Kejriwal said, “We have to make India great again. We are beginning a national mission called ‘Make India No.1’ today. Every citizen of this country, 130 crore people have to be connected to this mission.”

Arvind Kejriwal further said, “God has given everything to India, then why are we left behind? If we leave the country on these leaders and parties, then we will stay behind even for the next 75 years. For some of them their families are important and for some, their friends. They all have done nothing in the last 75 years except fill their houses.”

The speculations grew as Arvind Kejriwal repeatedly mentioned of 130 crore people of India. It is notable that when Narendra Modi was declared the Prime Ministerial candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2013, since then, he is always heard talking about all countrymen in a similar way. Kejriwal repeatedly mentioned 130 crore Indians as he said, “People ask can India lead the world. Why not? Why can’t India lead the world? All 130 crore people, including every religion-caste, farmer-laborer, and doctor-teacher, will have to take over the reins of the country. We cannot leave the country relying on these leaders.”

This year, in the month of December, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will take place. AAP is trying hard to mark its presence in more states after forming a government in Punjab with a clear majority. On this backdrop, the party’s campaign for the 2024 general elections is launched and Arvind Kejriwal may be promoted as the party’s PM face in the near future.

