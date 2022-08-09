Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Actor Satish Shah shares an image of the Indian flag his mother got during the quit India movement

Though a few netizens pointed out that the flag with Ashok Chakra was adopted shortly before the Independence in 1947 and before that the flag had Charkha at the centre, it does not take away the fact that he was very proud of having held on to this memento of Indian independence.

OpIndia Staff
Satish Shah
Actor Satish Shah shared photograph holding Tiranga that his mother got during Quit India Movement (Image: Satish Shah/Twitter)
On August 9, actor Satish Shah shared a photograph on the social media platform Twitter in which he was holding the Tiranga. Shah mentioned that the flag belonged to his mother who got it during Quit India Movement in 1942. He said, “The very same TIRANGA DHWAJ my mother had got during Quit India Movement 1942.”

Though a few netizens pointed out that the flag with Ashok Chakra was adopted shortly before the Independence in 1947 and before that the flag had Charkha at the centre, it does not take away the fact that he was very proud of having held on to this memento of Indian independence.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the flag with Ashok Chakra was officially adopted as Indian National Flag, that is, in its present form, during the meeting of the Constituent Assembly held on 22 July 1947. However, the flag might have been used with Ashok Chakra before the said date. For example, an image attributed to from Quit India Movement in Karnataka from 1942 has a flag with Ashok Chakra at the centre. OpIndia could not verify the origin of the image.

OpIndia tried to connect to Satish Shah to get more information about the flag and his mother’s participation in the struggle for Independence but could not get a reply from him.

