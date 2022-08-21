On August 20, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested five youths following a dispute that erupted after girls were molested and assaulted during Dahi Handi events on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. The incident took place at street no 1 in the Delhi Gate area of Aligarh. A case has been registered against 12 people in the case. An additional police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Muslim youth molested girls

On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, a Dahi Handi program was organized on street number one in the Delhi Gate area. As per reports, some Muslim youth molested some girls during this event. When people present at the scene resisted, the accused dragged three youths to a mosque nearby and beat them up. Those who came to their rescue were greeted with stone pelting.

According to a young man named Ayush, the Muslim youths molested girls during the program. The people present at the scene resisted, after which the Mulsim youth left the scene. After some time, they came with more men and dragged Ayush and two others to a nearby Mosque, where they were beaten up.

The Police were informed about the tension between the two communities, after which police forces from several Police Stations nearby reached the spot. The accused fled the scene upon seeing the Police. Late at night, DIG Deepak Kumar, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani, and other officials reached Delhi Gate Police station and visited the spot where the incident took place.

As per reports, five people were injured during the incident, and they were rushed to the hospital for treatment. A case was filed against 12 people, and five have been arrested so far.

In a statement, SSP Naithani said, “The Police got information about the clash between two parties in Delhi Gate Police Station area. The Police force reached the spot as soon as they got the information. An investigation into the matter has been initiated. Those who got injured during the clash were sent to the hospital. Based on their complaint, a case has been filed against 12 accused, and five of them have been arrested so far.”

प्रकरण कई दिन पुराना है,जिसमें दो पक्षों के मध्य झड़प की सूचना पर तत्काल उच्चाधिकारियों द्वारा मौका मुआयना कर वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित की गयी,05 अभियुक्तों को पूर्व में ही गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जा चुका है,मौके पर पूर्ण शान्ति है इस सम्बन्ध में पूर्व में जारी एसएसपी अलीगढ़ की बाइट pic.twitter.com/24iTYHj9PD — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) August 21, 2022

He further added that the clash took place after the accused molested the girls. Law and order situation is under control in the area. Additional Police personnel has been deployed, and patrolling has been increased to maintain law and order.