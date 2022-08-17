On Wednesday, 17th August 2022, CBI traced FD worth approximately Rs 16.97 crores in the name of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and his family which is frozen by them. Anubrata Mondal has been arrested by the agency in connection with the cattle smuggling case in West Bengal. His daughter Sukanya Mondal was also questioned in connection with the case, but reportedly she refused to talk to CBI officials.

#BREAKING | First on Republic: CBI has traced and frozen fixed deposits amounting to Rs 16.97 cr approx in name of Anubrata Mondal & family members.



Tune in for details here – https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/NFRDWNQRG3 — Republic (@republic) August 17, 2022

According to a report by Jagran, a CBI team reached Anubrata Mondal’s residence in Bolpur in the Birbhum district of West Bengal at around 12.30 pm on Wednesday. The team also included a woman officer. During this time, the officials entered the house, but Sukanya Mondal refused to cooperate with them and answer their questions. According to CBI sources, Sukanya Mondal said she was not in a state of mind to talk as her father was in custody, and she lost her mother a year ago; and she was upset because of all these things. The CBI team tried hard to convince Sukanya Mondal for about ten minutes and asked her to cooperate in the investigation, but she refused to talk.

Sources said Sukanya Mondal’s questioning has become necessary after the CBI traced two companies — ANM Agrochem Foods Pvt Ltd and Neer Developer Pvt Ltd — as she is one of the directors of these companies. The second director is Vidyut Gayen. The CBI suspects that these two companies are shell companies to divert the proceeds of the illegal cattle trade created to hide black money raised from illegal cattle smuggling.

A primary school teacher by profession, Sukanya Mondal owns huge assets. CBI sources said, apart from these two companies, Sukanya Mondal has several personal and joint bank accounts with other family members including her father Anubrata Mondal. The CBI is also keeping an eye on them. The CBI on Wednesday questioned Manish Kothari, chartered accountant of Anubrata Mondal in Bolpur, as well as two employees of the local branch of a government bank where both Anubrata Mondal and Sukanya Mondal have accounts.

The cattle smuggling case in West Bengal came to light for the first time in the year 2020. TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested on 11th August 2022 in connection with the case. After this, he has been sent to CBI custody till August 20.