On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two Bangladeshi individuals from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh for encouraging Muslims to carry out Jihadi activities against India. The two individuals have been identified as Hamidullah and Mohammed Sahadat Hussain and are associated with the Islamist terrorist organization named Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

According to the reports, the accused are highly radicalized Bangladeshi individuals who were trying to propagate the JMB ideology through the internet. The accused posted hateful and incriminating content online and motivated the Muslim youth to carry out jihad against India.

“The arrested accused (Hamidullah and Hussain) are highly radicalized individuals and involved in propagating Jihad by posting hateful and incriminating materials online in various groups on different social media platforms to radicalize other people”, one of the NIA officials was quoted.

The NIA officials also said that the two have been arrested in the case related to the arrest of six active cadres of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh. Along with the six cadres, the Police then also arrested three Bangladeshi illegal immigrants from Aishbagh, Bhopal. Reports mention that the apprehended men were close acquaintances of the previously arrested six JMB cadres and were communicating with their associates in India and Bangladesh using encrypted applications.

Earlier in March this year also, the Bhopal Police arrested four members of the Jamaat-e-Mujahideen Bangladesh from the Aishbagh and Karond areas of Bhopal. The operation was carried out by a joint team based on a tip-off. According to the reports, the Police recovered a huge quantity of jihadi literature, electronic equipment, and incriminating documents.

The NIA has detained nine JMB cadres so far. On March 14, a case in this respect was initially lodged at Police Station STF Bhopal. The JMB, an Islamic terrorist group based in Bangladesh, is also designated as a terrorist organization by the United Kingdom. The Union government banned the terror group JMB in May 2019.