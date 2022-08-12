Friday, August 12, 2022
HomeNews ReportsJammu and Kashmir: Bihari migrant worker shot dead by terrorists in Bandipora
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Jammu and Kashmir: Bihari migrant worker shot dead by terrorists in Bandipora

The brutal murder comes just a day after 4 personnel were killed and another was injured in an attack at an Army camp in the Rajouri district.

OpIndia Staff
Jammu Kashmir: Migrant worker from Bihar killed by terrorists
Bandipora: A worker from Bihar named Md Amrez has been shot dead by terrorists
44

A migrant labourer from Bihar named Mohammad Amrez has been shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora. As per reports, he hailed from Bihar’s Madhepura and was working in Soadnara. He was taken to the hospital immediately but succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased worker’s brother has informed media that they heard firing sounds just after midnight. They initially thought that Amrez has gone to the toilet but they later found him in a poll of blood.

The brutal murder comes just a day after 4 personnel were killed and another was injured in an attack at an Army camp in the Rajouri district.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJammu Kashmir news, Bandipora attack, migrant worker killed
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,859FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com