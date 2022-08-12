A migrant labourer from Bihar named Mohammad Amrez has been shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora. As per reports, he hailed from Bihar’s Madhepura and was working in Soadnara. He was taken to the hospital immediately but succumbed to his injuries.

During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 12, 2022

The deceased worker’s brother has informed media that they heard firing sounds just after midnight. They initially thought that Amrez has gone to the toilet but they later found him in a poll of blood.

Around 12.20 am my brother woke me up & said that a firing has started. He (deceased) wasn’t around, we thought he went to toilet. We went to check, saw him lying in a pool of blood & contacted security personnel. He was brought to Hajin & later referred but he died: His brother pic.twitter.com/3vFYSspvCa — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

The brutal murder comes just a day after 4 personnel were killed and another was injured in an attack at an Army camp in the Rajouri district.