Members of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party said that they will sprinkle sacred Ganga Jal at Rajghat claiming that Arvind Kejriwal’s visit desecrated the place. West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said that MK Gandhi always opposed liquor and Arvind Kejriwal – the one who supports liquor mafias – has visited Gandhi’s samadhi Rajghat and desecrated it.

It is notable that on Thursday 25th August 2022 in the morning, AAP leaders including Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Rajghat.

Parvesh Sahib Singh tweeted, “Arvind Kejriwal – the one who supports liquor mafias – visited the samadhi of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi who always spoke against alcohol. Arvind Kejriwal has desecrated the Rajghat. The workers will go there at 3 o’clock and sprinkle Ganga Jal at the place where the feet of corrupt people fall.”

हमेशा शराब के विरुद्ध में बोलने वाले राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी जी की समाधि पर जाकर आज शराब माफ़ियाओं का साथ देने वाले @ArvindKejriwal ने राजघाट को अपवित्र किया । कार्यकर्ता अभी 3 बजे वहाँ जाकर उस जगह जहां भ्रष्ट लोगों के पाँव पड़े वहाँ गंगा जल का छिड़काव करेंगे । — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) August 25, 2022

Parvesh Sahib Singh dismissed the allegations that the BJP was trying to poach 40 AAP MLAs by offering them ₹20 crores each. He said, “If the charges were brought against us in 2013, people would have believed. But now even if we get 50 MLAs from AAP, we won’t be able to have our government. So it is all lie.”

He added, “Kejriwal must be watching movies and making scripts. He alleges that BJP leaders are threatening them, but is not disclosing their names. Then he claims his MLAs are missing, but again he won’t name them. If he gives us the name of the MLAs who apparently were missing, we could have looked for them.”

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh further said, “He is very focused on the development and that’s why got a swimming pool in his government residence worth ₹21 crores. He does not drink but makes our children drink. He permits restaurants to remain open till 3 am. Apart from all these, he is a good leader, it seems. He is also a patriot who questions the surgical strike and gets praised in Pakistan. “If these people visit Rajghat, it obviously becomes unholy. That is why our leaders will go there and sprinkle Ganga Jal.” He also said that Arvind Kejriwal’s ministers get treatment in private hospitals.

In the midst of the current conflict between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, the nation’s capital on Thursday saw tension and drama. It was said that certain MLAs were out of reach before the AAP meeting at Kejriwal’s home. Finally, 53 out of 62 MLAs showed up to attend the meeting. The BJP, according to the AAP, was the one who spread the rumor about the missing MLAs. Following the meeting, the AAP MLAs, led by Kejriwal, went to Rajghat, where he claimed that the BJP was planning to poach 40 MLAs.