According to reports, a Delhi government school student was injured in a mishap inside the school after a ceiling fan fell on her head during a class. The incident happened in a school in the Nangloi area of Delhi. The girl said that the classroom ceiling was moist and leaking water before the incident.

“The fan fell off the ceiling in the classroom on August 27 when the classes were going on. The ceiling was damp and water was dripping from it, because of which the ceiling broke off and the fan fell down,” the girl said. The Delhi government and the school administration have not yet responded to the incident.

Delhi Education Ministry had criticised PWD under Delhi government for poor quality construction work in schools

Notably, last month, a letter was written by Delhi’s education ministry, headed by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, to the public works department headed by Satyendra Jain who is presently in jail. The letter complained about the poor quality of construction work that is being carried out in the Delhi schools.

In the letter, the education ministry mentioned that a number of complaints have been received from various schools regarding noncompletion of work, use of low-quality material, and various deficiencies in the construction by PWD.

In the letter, they also talked about a threat to students and the staff due to the poor quality of construction work.

BJP targets Kejriwal government for inflated cost of construction of schools

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the Delhi government of corruption in the construction of schools. The BJP said on Tuesday that the ‘Sharab’ (liquor) and ‘Shiksha’ (education) scandals have become the “twin towers of corruption” in Delhi, with the Arvind Kejriwal government steadily adding additional floors. The Delhi government, according to the BJP, has consistently upped the price of building classrooms and has even converted certain school toilets into classrooms to justify the “bloated” costs.

Delhi has the twin tower of corruption – Education and Liquor scam – and the builder is the same, Manish Sisodia.



Why is Arvind Kejriwal reluctant to ask for resignation from his minister?



– Shri @Shehzad_Ind pic.twitter.com/iCLTOkXOF0 — BJP (@BJP4India) August 30, 2022

“So far, AAP’s morality was falling, and now ceiling fans in their schools are also falling,” said BJP leader Manoj Tiwari targeting the Kejriwal government.

To pocket the money, the Delhi govt increased the number of rooms. This is a unique case of corruption where toilets were counted and projected as classrooms.



The falling of a ceiling fan in a Delhi govt. school isn’t the first incident.



– Shri @ManojTiwariMP pic.twitter.com/PezObIhzCc — BJP (@BJP4India) August 30, 2022

Manoj Tiwari said that there was fraud in school construction and that the government had repeatedly increased the cost of construction in various projects. He displayed a paper saying that a cost of Rs 5 lakh was inflated to Rs 33 lakh, and in many schools, toilets were “counted and projected as classrooms” to justify the cost escalation.