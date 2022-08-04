Aam Aadmi Party’s government in Delhi is embroiled in yet another controversy as one department of the government is pointing fingers at another over the shoddy work being done. A letter was written on 20th July 2022 by Delhi’s education ministry, headed by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, to the public works department headed by Satyendra Jain who is presently in jail. The letter complains about the poor quality of construction work that is being carried out in the Delhi schools.

In this letter, the Education Ministry of the Delhi government tells the PWD, “As education is the priority sector for the Government of NCT of Delhi and Govt wants to bring qualitative changes in the education system with all the facilities in terms of infrastructure, academics, hygienic and congenial atmosphere for better quality education. A number of complaints have been received from various schools regarding noncompletion of work, use of low-quality material, and various deficiencies in the construction by PWD. These shortcomings hamper the very purpose of the Directorate of Education. A list of complaints received is attached to Annexure-‘A’ & ‘B’.”

The letter further says, “Due to the above-mentioned complaints, running of the schools has been very much difficult and it poses threat to the students & staff and property of the school also. You are, therefore, requested to submit your comments on the complaints mentioned in the Annexures.”

The complaints listed in the Annexure are given with the details of the location of the school, the core issue of the complaint corresponding to that school, and remarks on the latest action taken in that regard. The complaints include grievances about the slow pace of completing the allotted works, heavy leakages at various places in some newly constructed buildings within the warranty period, using low-quality material in various works, and falling red stone blocks or tiles from the building.

The letter also talks about the excess heights of the rainwater harvesting systems in the school buildings, newly constructed building, deficiencies in the newly constructed school blocks, etc. One of the complaints even mentions that the condition of a school is unsafe and it should be inspected as early as possible.

Lashing out at this expose, Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “They’ve given a list of over 15 schools with complaints affecting school, students, their parents, and staff… one of the complaints states the building of school can fall at any time… This is the true condition of Delhi govt schools.”

It is notable that Delhi’s PWD minister Satyendra Jain was charged with money laundering in August 2017 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Based on the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the ED initiated a criminal case against the AAP leader, alleging that Jain could not explain the source of income received by four firms in which he was a stakeholder. From 2010 to 2014, the firms allegedly laundered Rs 16.39 crores in cash. On May 30, the ED arrested Satyendra Jain under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He is still in jail.