Monday, August 29, 2022
HomeNews Reports"He should die the way I am dying today", heart-rending last statement of Dumka...
News Reports
Updated:

“He should die the way I am dying today”, heart-rending last statement of Dumka girl Ankita who was set on fire by Shahrukh Hussain

Ankita said near the end of the video that she wishes Shahrukh is not spared. "He should die the way I am dying today," said the Dumka girl who breathed her last at 2.30 am on Sunday.

OpIndia Staff
Dumka girl Ankita
Ankita was burnt to death by her harasser Shahrukh Hussain (Image source: Janbharat Times)
6

Dumka girl Ankita Kumari, who was set on fire by her stalker Shahrukh Hussain 5 days ago, had succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Sunday. Now, two videos have surfaced on social media containing the deceased’s painful, heart-rending dying statement.

In the first video, Ankita Kumari is seen speaking to the media from the hospital bed. The deceased, in evident pain, said that Shahrukh Hussain had threatened her with dire consequences a night before the attack. She further recalled how she went and immediately informed her father about the same. Since it was late in the night, her father asked her to go to sleep and said that they would think about what step needed to be taken the next morning.

Ankita further said in her dying declaration that she was in deep sleep at around 4 in the morning, when Shahrukh and his friend, whom she identified as Chhotu, threw petrol at her from the room’s window and set her on fire. When her eyes opened she saw the two running away. On being asked, Ankita confirmed that the area she lived in had a predominantly Muslim population.

Ankita said near the end of the video that she wishes Shahrukh is not spared. “He should die the way I am dying today,” said the Dumka girl who breathed her last at 2.30 am on Sunday morning.

In the second video, the deceased is heard saying that Shahrukh Hussain’s brother did not fear the law. He had warned action against those who dare to complain against Shahrukh and get him arrested. He had said, “Dekhte hai kaun jail me dhukata hai, jail se niklenge toh sabko dekh lenge. (lets see who dares to get us jailed, won’t spare them after coming out of the prison)”. Ankita also recalled how Shahruk’s brother had openly threatened her. “He had threatened me saying kill the girl who got him (Shahrukh Hussain) arrested,” Ankita recalled.

The horrific attack on Ankita happened on Tuesday (August 23) morning in Dumka in Jharkhand. Ankita had told the police in a critical state that her neighbour, Shahrukh, used to harass her every day. He used to approach her and seek her friendship. He had also obtained her phone number and used to call her repeatedly, asking her for friendship. When Ankita chastised him for not stopping, he threatened to kill her.

Ankita informed her father of this on Monday. When she woke up the next morning, her body was in flames as she ran up to family members who attempted to extinguish the fire. Her family then hurriedly took her to the hospital. It was found in the hospital that Ankita had suffered severe burns.

In the hospital, Ankita named Shahrukh as the culprit behind the horrific crime. After taking Ankita and her family members’ statements, police arrested Shahrukh the same day. She was initially taken to Phoolo Jhano Medical College Hospital in Dumka, and was later shifted to RIMS in Ranchi as she was in a critical condition.

Ankita’s family members hoped she would survive. However, due to severe burns, she was unable to recover and died around 2:30 AM on Sunday. Photos show that her hands, legs and face were badly burnt.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,265FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com