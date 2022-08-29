Dumka girl Ankita Kumari, who was set on fire by her stalker Shahrukh Hussain 5 days ago, had succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Sunday. Now, two videos have surfaced on social media containing the deceased’s painful, heart-rending dying statement.

In the first video, Ankita Kumari is seen speaking to the media from the hospital bed. The deceased, in evident pain, said that Shahrukh Hussain had threatened her with dire consequences a night before the attack. She further recalled how she went and immediately informed her father about the same. Since it was late in the night, her father asked her to go to sleep and said that they would think about what step needed to be taken the next morning.

@AzmiShabana @prakashraaj @ReallySwara Jharkhand girl Ankita, who was poured with petrol and set on fire by neighbour-stalker Shahrukh Hussain, died last night. Her father Sanjeev Singh told me she breathed her last at 2.30 am. #speak_on_this_too pic.twitter.com/jykrlxZG6G — GDK (@GSaggar) August 29, 2022

Ankita further said in her dying declaration that she was in deep sleep at around 4 in the morning, when Shahrukh and his friend, whom she identified as Chhotu, threw petrol at her from the room’s window and set her on fire. When her eyes opened she saw the two running away. On being asked, Ankita confirmed that the area she lived in had a predominantly Muslim population.

Ankita said near the end of the video that she wishes Shahrukh is not spared. “He should die the way I am dying today,” said the Dumka girl who breathed her last at 2.30 am on Sunday morning.

In the second video, the deceased is heard saying that Shahrukh Hussain’s brother did not fear the law. He had warned action against those who dare to complain against Shahrukh and get him arrested. He had said, “Dekhte hai kaun jail me dhukata hai, jail se niklenge toh sabko dekh lenge. (lets see who dares to get us jailed, won’t spare them after coming out of the prison)”. Ankita also recalled how Shahruk’s brother had openly threatened her. “He had threatened me saying kill the girl who got him (Shahrukh Hussain) arrested,” Ankita recalled.

Another dying declaration of the victim Ankita Kumari, where in she states that even after warning of being jailed, they didn’t stop and instead kept on threatening her with dire consequences.#Jharkhand #AnkitaKumari pic.twitter.com/Te1pD0I97h — Digital Update India 🇮🇳 (@DigitalUpdateIN) August 28, 2022

The horrific attack on Ankita happened on Tuesday (August 23) morning in Dumka in Jharkhand. Ankita had told the police in a critical state that her neighbour, Shahrukh, used to harass her every day. He used to approach her and seek her friendship. He had also obtained her phone number and used to call her repeatedly, asking her for friendship. When Ankita chastised him for not stopping, he threatened to kill her.

Ankita informed her father of this on Monday. When she woke up the next morning, her body was in flames as she ran up to family members who attempted to extinguish the fire. Her family then hurriedly took her to the hospital. It was found in the hospital that Ankita had suffered severe burns.

In the hospital, Ankita named Shahrukh as the culprit behind the horrific crime. After taking Ankita and her family members’ statements, police arrested Shahrukh the same day. She was initially taken to Phoolo Jhano Medical College Hospital in Dumka, and was later shifted to RIMS in Ranchi as she was in a critical condition.

Ankita’s family members hoped she would survive. However, due to severe burns, she was unable to recover and died around 2:30 AM on Sunday. Photos show that her hands, legs and face were badly burnt.