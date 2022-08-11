On August 10, several netizens targeted Amul Corporation for printing ‘Tiranga’ on the packets of its products. Netizens slammed the company and claimed that the empty packets would be thrown into dustbins resulting in disrespect of the Indian National Flag.

Shubhankar Mishra, Aaj Tak News Anchor, tagged Amul and said in a now-deleted tweet, “You must have inscribed the ‘National Flag’ on the bag of Amul milk in the spirit of patriotism, but perhaps you forgot to note that after taking milk, the empty bag goes to the garbage can. In such a situation, it will be difficult to maintain respect for the Tricolour, knowingly or unknowingly. Please look into it.”

Twitter user Chinta Choudhary said, “If the national flag is inscribed on the bag of Amul milk, then after taking the milk, if the empty bag goes to the garbage can, then how will the tricolour be respected? Half the people throw the empty bag in the gutter. If the tricolour is not respected, how will the country be respected?: The tweet was RTed by actor and alleged activist Sushant Singh who is known for his propaganda-filled posts.

Shobhana Malaviya said, “Amul, please remove the tricolour, our National Flag, from the milk packet, as after using them, people will throw those packets in the dustbin.”

Twitter user Ajay Maurya said, “Amul, You have printed our tricolor on your milk packet, is it correct? The tricolor on a milk packet that people throw in the garbage after using it? HMO India, Narendra Modi, CMO Gujarat, I request you to remove the tricolor from this milk packet as soon as possible.”

Twitter user Jitender Chaudhary said, “It is very shameful that our National Flag has been printed on the bag of Amul milk. Amul is kindly requested to remove the emblem of the national Flag from the bag.”

Twitter user Karma_bites_back said, “Dear Amul, Do you know all your packets go in Dust Bin & you have printed Indian Flag on packets? Don’t turn blind in the name of Patriotism. Bjp is hiding its failures in the name of patriotism. What is Amul trying to hide?”

Twitter user Somesh Nandvanshi said, “Dear Amul, Surely you must have inscribed ‘National Flag’ on the bag of Amul Milk in the spirit of patriotism, but perhaps you forgot to note that after taking milk, the empty bag goes to the garbage can.”

Twitter user Altmash Raza Khan said, “After taking out the milk from this bag, when this bag will go to the garbage can, then it has a tricolor on it, will it be respected or insulted? Where on the one hand is the 75th festival of Independence, and on the other hand, the tricolor insult. This should be investigated, and strict action should be taken on this!”

Twitter user Ankit Jain said, “Dear Amul, When u know that your empty milk packet gonna discarded in the waste box, then why u print our National Flag on your packets? Please take back your such packets with immediate effect.”

Twitter user Seraj Ahamad said, “Amul, stop this; we cannot see our national flag in the gutter.”

Did Amul print National Flag on its packets?

While there is an outrage against Amul for printing the ‘national flag’ on its packets, the fact is that it is not the national flag of India. What Twitter users think is National Flag is, in reality, the logo of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.” Amul has printed the logo and called for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement. The logo that has been imprinted on the Amul milk packets is available on the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ website for download at zero cost.

Amul Used ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ logo freely available at amritmahotsav.nic.in’s download section. Source: amritmahotsav.nic.in

Therefore, Amul did not print Indian National Flag on its milk packets. Netizens confused the logo of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which has a depiction of Tiranga, with the National Flag. The claims that Amul disrespected the National Flag are false.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to hoist the Indian National flag to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence. The aim is not only to strengthen the personal connection to the nation but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building. It will provoke a feeling of patriotism in the hearts of citizens of India and will promote awareness about the National Flag.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a Government of India initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of the people, culture, and achievements of India. It is dedicated to the people of India who have fuelled the evolutionary journey of the country. The campaign was started on March 12, 2021, and will end on August 15, 2023, marking 75 weeks of celebrations.