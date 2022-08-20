Kareena Kapoor Khan has claimed that she financially helped the Indian Railways by playing the character of Geet in Imtiaz Ali’s film Jab We Met. Kareena, whose recent big-budget film with Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha, just became one of the biggest disasters in the Hindi film industry, said this on an episode of Amazon Mini TV show ‘Case To Banta Hai’.

“Mere Geet play Karne Ke Baad Harem Pants Ki Sale Aur Indian Railways Ki Revenue, Dono Badh Gayi Hai By The Way (The sale of harem pants and Indian Railways revenues both surged after I played Geet.)”

Kareena made these remarks on the comedy courtroom show Case To Banta Hai after Varun Sharma, who plays her lawyer, advised her to be more serious about her court proceedings.

Jab We Met, written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, is a 2007 Indian romantic comedy film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor. The film was one of the year’s highest-grossing Hindi films. Jab We Met narrates the story of Geet, a Punjabi girl who is thrown off course when she meets Aditya Kashyap, a hopeless Mumbai businessman, on a midnight train to Delhi.

While Kareena may think she boosted Indian Railways revenue with her film, the data suggests no spike in Railways revenue in 2007-08, the financial year in which Jab We Met was released. In fact, the growth slowed down in that year compared to the previous financial year.

Financial year-wise revenue of Indian Railways (Source: Statista)

Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared in the latest movie Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to impress the audience and earn commercial profits due to widespread boycott calls. Due to Aamir Khan’s previously troublesome utterances, the film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been mired in controversy right from the start.

The film’s collection at the box office was dismal compared to the budget of the film. Amidst the boycott calls for the film Aamir Khan himself indicated that he was apologetic if he had offended anyone. Kareena too pleaded with people not to boycott the film as she finds it a beautiful film. “They should not boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. And I want people to see me and Aamir,” she said in an interview.

Several social media users noted Kareena Kapoor Khan’s U-turn, citing statements she made in 2020 suggesting that individuals who don’t want to see movies should not watch them because no one is trying to convince them.

Be careful what you wish for, wishes do come true sometimes 😹 👏👏#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/eksk7dU2Wb — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) August 12, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that back in 2020, Kareena Kapoor stated during the nepotism debate that it is the people who have made them stars and that nobody is forcing people to go and watch their movies. She then said, “The audience has made us, no one else has made us. The same people pointing fingers are the ones who have made these nepotistic stars right? Aap Jaa Rahe Ho Na Film Dekhne? Mat Jao. Nobody has forced you. So I don’t understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird.”