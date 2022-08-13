Saturday, August 13, 2022
After saying ‘don’t like, don’t watch’, Kareena Kapoor follows Aamir Khan’s footsteps, pleads not to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: Here is what she said

These remarks from Kareena Kapoor come after the utterly disappointing beginning of her latest film Laal Singh Chaddha and widespread calls to boycott the movie.

After previously stating that those who are not interested should not see movies, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has reversed her position, begging that people not boycott her latest film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor stated in a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, “They should not boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. And I want people to see me and Aamir.”

When RJ Siddharth Kannan questioned Kareena about her previous comment, in which she remarked “if you don’t like it, don’t watch it,” was offensive to the public or if she was disrespecting the audience, she said, “I think it’s only a section of people that are trolling. But genuinely, I think that the love the film is getting is very different. These are just a section of people who are probably on your social media, which is probably like 1%.”

Urging people not to boycott the film, she further said, “But the fact is that they shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. And I want people to see me and Aamir on screen. It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. And people have worked so hard on it; we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years.”

It is notable that these remarks from Kareena Kapoor come after the utterly disappointing beginning of her latest film Laal Singh Chaddha and widespread calls to boycott the movie. Several social media users have pointed out the U-turn taken by Kareena Kapoor Khan referring to the remarks she made in 2020 saying that people who don’t want to watch films should not watch as nobody is convincing them. Twitter user Amit Kumar shared the clips of both her remarks in a tweet.

It is pertinent to mention that back in 2020, Kareena Kapoor stated during the nepotism debate that it is the people who have made the stars and that nobody is forcing people to go and watch movies. She then said, “The audience has made us, no one else has made us. Same people pointing fingers are the ones who have made these nepotistic stars right? Aap Jaa Rahe Ho Na Film Dekhne? Mat Jao. Nobody has forced you. So I don’t understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird.”

Due to Aamir Khan’s previously troublesome utterances, Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been mired in controversy. The film’s opening weekend box office was dismal, as demands for a boycott appear to have worked against it. Amidst the boycott calls for the film Aamir Khan himself indicated that he was apologetic if he had offended anyone, however, nobody seems to be buying the victim card now being peddled by the actors.

