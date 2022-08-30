Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Himachal Pradesh: Trader Ishaq Ibrahim runs away without paying after buying apples worth 2 crores, farmers conned

The accused's name, according to the complainants, is Ishaq Ibrahim Atnookar. He is a resident of Mahbubnagar in Telangana. Krishan Thakur, president of the Khegsu Apple Market Association, has asked the police to apprehend the fugitive dealer as soon as possible.

Himachal: Ishaq Ibrahim absconds after buying apples worth 2 crores
Image: Divya Himachal
According to reports, a merchant from Telangana mysteriously disappeared after purchasing apples worth Rs 2 crore all without paying for them. Ishaq Ibrahim, the accused merchant, had been residing in Anni’s Khegsu Mandi in Himachal Pradesh for one and a half months. He kept sending away containers of apples every day after buying from the arhtiyas, promising to pay the money later.

The accused had slept in a room with an agent on Sunday night. He took advantage of the situation and fled via the room’s window, as per reports. When the suspected merchant did not appear on Monday morning, the arhtiyas began searching for him, according to Kumar Singh, Suresh Kumar, and Rajendra Kumar. However, he was nowhere to be seen. A complaint was then filed in this respect at the Luhri police station.

Krishan Thakur, president of the Khegsu Apple Market Association, has asked the police to apprehend the fugitive dealer as soon as possible. In the meantime time, DSP Anni Ravindra Negi stated that a complaint concerning the businessman's vanishing act had been received and the police have launched a probe.

Ishaq Ibrahim purchased apples from Suresh Kumar for 80 lakhs, from Rajendra Kumar for 60 lakhs, and from Kumar Singh for 60 lakhs, as per the complaint. It is important to highlight that if the fleeing suspect is not captured promptly, suppliers will have to incur a huge loss.

