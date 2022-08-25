On Thursday, 25th August 2022, Hyderabad police arrested influencer and so-called social activist Syed Abdahu Kashaf for raising ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans against the suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh. However, after an hour, he was released on bail.

It is notable that there were massive protests on the streets of Hyderabad over the alleged blasphemous remarks by the BJP leader T Raja Singh against the Prophet Muhammad. Beheading calls were openly given in these so-called protests. Influencer and alleged social activist Syed Abdahu Kashaf was present in one such protest and supported these slogans both on the streets and on a television channel.

An FIR was registered against Syed Abdahu Kashaf in Hyderabad following the slogan calling for beheading of Raja Singh. According to a report by Aaj Tak, the DCP of the cybercrime branch said that he will soon be produced before the court. Syed Abdahu Kashaf posted a video on social media on Monday. In this video, a mob was seen raising the slogan ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’, demanding the beheading of T Raja Singh for his allegedly blasphemous remarks. This protest was going on in Hyderabad outside the DCP office of the South Zone. In this video, Syed Abdahu Kashaf was asking the locals to keep protesting against T Raja Singh.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Telangana Police detained suspended BJP leader Thakur Raja Singh again for his alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks against Prophet Mohammad. The former BJP leader was arrested from his residence in Hyderabad. This is two days after he was arrested and released on bail in the Prophet remarks case.