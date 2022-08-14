Sunday, August 14, 2022
Jaya Hey 2.0: 75 eminent artistes perform Tagore’s Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata, 1st stanza of which became the national anthem

Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata composed by Rabindranath Tagore in 1911 has five stanzas, and only the first one was adopted as the national anthem of India

OpIndia Staff
12

On the occasion of 75 years of Indian Independence, 75 prominent singers and musicians have come together to perform the poem Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata by Rabindranath Tagore, the first stanza of which has been adopted as the national anthem of India. Titled Jaya He 2.0, the musical tribute has been brought by Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman of the Ambuja Neotia group.

The Brahmo hymn Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata was composed in 1911 by Rabindranath Tagore, and it has five stanzas. The Indian constituent assembly had adopted the first stanza as the national anthem of India known as Jana Gana Mana.

Jaya Hey 2.0 has been conceptualised, composed and directed by Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das, better known as the Sourendro-Soumyojit duo. The rendition of the full five stanzas of the poem is accompanied by videos of the singers performing, along with other visuals from across the country.

The performance has been named Jaya Hey 2.0 because this is the second rendition of the full song presented by Ambuja Neotia. Earlier the group had created a similar version with 39 artists.

Talking about the creation, Ambuja Neotia chairman Harshavardhan Neotia said, “The essence of India as a nation lies in her plurality and unity in diversity. Many have sacrificed their lives to give us our freedom. It is essential that every individual of this county remembers that and collectively make a conscious effort to keep the essence alive.”

He further added, “As a Group, we had earlier created a similar version of the complete song of Jana Gana Mana in collaboration with 39 performers. This year, paying tribute in reverence to the 75 years of Indian Independence, we have joined hands with 75 singers and musicians to seek inspiration in the words of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Let us sing in unison and bow down before the souls who earned us our freedom. Personally for me, the verses fill me with immense pride for being an Indian and give me hope to overcome any obstacle that life throws at us.”

Composers Sourendro and Soumyojit said, “We are so happy to create this musical bouquet, a humble offering to the motherland from the artistes’ fraternity. The journey of putting it together was larger than life in its own way. We are thankful to the overwhelming support of Shri Harshavardhan Neotia who encouraged us to spread our wings and catch the infinite joy of achieving the unity of the diverse music, diverse belief, and the varied philosophies of India – draped in one anthem of togetherness.”

The 75 singers and musicians who performed the Jaya Hey 2.0 are:

  1. Amjad Ali Khan
  2. Asha Bhosle
  3. Hariharan
  4. Kavita Krishnamurti
  5. Shreya Ghoshal
  6. P. Unnikrishnan
  7. Bombay Jayashri
  8. Papon
  9. K S Chithra
  10. Rewben Mashangva
  11. Rashid Khan
  12. Ajoy Chakrabarty
  13. Hariprasad Chaurasia
  14. L. Subramaniam
  15. Ambi Subramaniam
  16. V. Selvaganesh
  17. Swaminathan Selvaganesh
  18. Harshavardhan Neotia
  19. Benny Dayal
  20. Bela Shende
  21. Teejan Bai
  22. Kaushiki Chakraborty
  23. Anup Jalota
  24. Shubha Mudgal
  25. Harshdeep Kaur
  26. Salim Merchant
  27. Parvathy Baul
  28. Shankar Mahadevan
  29. Sujatha Mohan
  30. Shweta Mohan
  31. Rakesh Chaurasia
  32. Purbayan Chatterjee
  33. Shaan
  34. Kalpana Patowary
  35. Amit Trivedi
  36. Mahesh Kale
  37. Kumar Sanu
  38. Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury
  39. Shantanu Moitra
  40. Amrit Ramnath
  41. Srinivas
  42. Sadhana Sargam
  43. Kailash Kher
  44. Parveen Sultana
  45. Mame Khan
  46. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt
  47. Sivamani
  48. Vikku Vinayakram
  49. Rhythm Shaw
  50. Jayanthi Kumaresh
  51. Alka Yagnik
  52. Lou Majaw
  53. Rekha Bhardwaj
  54. Suresh Wadkar
  55. Malini Awasthi
  56. Rupam Islam
  57. Tetseo Sisters
  58. Mohit Chauhan
  59. Aruna Sairam
  60. Vishal Dadlani
  61. Usha Uthup
  62. Bindu Subramaniam
  63. Omkar Dhumal
  64. Amaan Ali Bangash
  65. Ayaan Ali Bangash
  66. Shilpa Rao
  67. Anupam Roy
  68. Pratibha Singh Baghel
  69. Rahul Deshpande
  70. Udit Narayan
  71. Parthiv Gohil
  72. Anwesshaa
  73. Javed Ali
  74. Mahalakshmi Iyer
  75. Sourendro-Soumyojit.

The 39 artistes who had performed the first version of Jaya Hey were Kavita Krishnamurthi, Ustad Gulam Mustafa Khan, Girija Devi, Usha Uthup, Hariharan, Alka Yagnik, Suresh Wadkar, Pandit Jasraj, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kailash Kher, Rekha Bharadwaj, Roop Kumar & Sonali Rathod, Soumyojit & Sourendro, Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, K S Chitra, Jagjit Singh, Nithyashree, Srinivas, P Susheela, Sonu Nigam, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, Richa Sharma, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Shankar Mahadevan, Dr M Balmuralikrishna, Dr L Subramanium, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Sadhana Sargam, Javed Ali, Lesle Lewis, Lakhkhandas Baul, Lopamudra Mitra, Srikanta Acharya, Srabani Sen, Shaan and Harshavardhan Neotia.

