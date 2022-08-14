On the occasion of 75 years of Indian Independence, 75 prominent singers and musicians have come together to perform the poem Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata by Rabindranath Tagore, the first stanza of which has been adopted as the national anthem of India. Titled Jaya He 2.0, the musical tribute has been brought by Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman of the Ambuja Neotia group.

The Brahmo hymn Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata was composed in 1911 by Rabindranath Tagore, and it has five stanzas. The Indian constituent assembly had adopted the first stanza as the national anthem of India known as Jana Gana Mana.

Jaya Hey 2.0 has been conceptualised, composed and directed by Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das, better known as the Sourendro-Soumyojit duo. The rendition of the full five stanzas of the poem is accompanied by videos of the singers performing, along with other visuals from across the country.

The performance has been named Jaya Hey 2.0 because this is the second rendition of the full song presented by Ambuja Neotia. Earlier the group had created a similar version with 39 artists.

Talking about the creation, Ambuja Neotia chairman Harshavardhan Neotia said, “The essence of India as a nation lies in her plurality and unity in diversity. Many have sacrificed their lives to give us our freedom. It is essential that every individual of this county remembers that and collectively make a conscious effort to keep the essence alive.”

He further added, “As a Group, we had earlier created a similar version of the complete song of Jana Gana Mana in collaboration with 39 performers. This year, paying tribute in reverence to the 75 years of Indian Independence, we have joined hands with 75 singers and musicians to seek inspiration in the words of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Let us sing in unison and bow down before the souls who earned us our freedom. Personally for me, the verses fill me with immense pride for being an Indian and give me hope to overcome any obstacle that life throws at us.”

Composers Sourendro and Soumyojit said, “We are so happy to create this musical bouquet, a humble offering to the motherland from the artistes’ fraternity. The journey of putting it together was larger than life in its own way. We are thankful to the overwhelming support of Shri Harshavardhan Neotia who encouraged us to spread our wings and catch the infinite joy of achieving the unity of the diverse music, diverse belief, and the varied philosophies of India – draped in one anthem of togetherness.”

The 75 singers and musicians who performed the Jaya Hey 2.0 are:

Amjad Ali Khan Asha Bhosle Hariharan Kavita Krishnamurti Shreya Ghoshal P. Unnikrishnan Bombay Jayashri Papon K S Chithra Rewben Mashangva Rashid Khan Ajoy Chakrabarty Hariprasad Chaurasia L. Subramaniam Ambi Subramaniam V. Selvaganesh Swaminathan Selvaganesh Harshavardhan Neotia Benny Dayal Bela Shende Teejan Bai Kaushiki Chakraborty Anup Jalota Shubha Mudgal Harshdeep Kaur Salim Merchant Parvathy Baul Shankar Mahadevan Sujatha Mohan Shweta Mohan Rakesh Chaurasia Purbayan Chatterjee Shaan Kalpana Patowary Amit Trivedi Mahesh Kale Kumar Sanu Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury Shantanu Moitra Amrit Ramnath Srinivas Sadhana Sargam Kailash Kher Parveen Sultana Mame Khan Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Sivamani Vikku Vinayakram Rhythm Shaw Jayanthi Kumaresh Alka Yagnik Lou Majaw Rekha Bhardwaj Suresh Wadkar Malini Awasthi Rupam Islam Tetseo Sisters Mohit Chauhan Aruna Sairam Vishal Dadlani Usha Uthup Bindu Subramaniam Omkar Dhumal Amaan Ali Bangash Ayaan Ali Bangash Shilpa Rao Anupam Roy Pratibha Singh Baghel Rahul Deshpande Udit Narayan Parthiv Gohil Anwesshaa Javed Ali Mahalakshmi Iyer Sourendro-Soumyojit.

The 39 artistes who had performed the first version of Jaya Hey were Kavita Krishnamurthi, Ustad Gulam Mustafa Khan, Girija Devi, Usha Uthup, Hariharan, Alka Yagnik, Suresh Wadkar, Pandit Jasraj, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kailash Kher, Rekha Bharadwaj, Roop Kumar & Sonali Rathod, Soumyojit & Sourendro, Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, K S Chitra, Jagjit Singh, Nithyashree, Srinivas, P Susheela, Sonu Nigam, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, Richa Sharma, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Shankar Mahadevan, Dr M Balmuralikrishna, Dr L Subramanium, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Sadhana Sargam, Javed Ali, Lesle Lewis, Lakhkhandas Baul, Lopamudra Mitra, Srikanta Acharya, Srabani Sen, Shaan and Harshavardhan Neotia.