Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Such incidents of burning keep on happening- Patna-based Journalist Simab Akhtar tries to normalise murder of Ankita Kumari, apologises later

Following the outrage on social media, Simab Akhtar took a U-turn and apologised for his remarks made on Facebook.

OpIndia Staff
Journalist Simab Akhtar justifies murder of Ankita Kumari in Jharkhand
Ankita Kumari (Left), Simab Akhtar (Right).
9

There has been widespread outrage across the country and calls for Shahrukh Hussain to be punished in the wake of the Ankita Singh murder case in Jharkhand. Amidst all this, Simab Akhtar, a News4Nation journalist from Patna, has attempted to defend Shahrukh Hussain’s crime. Simab stated in a Facebook post that such incidents are common and that she was burnt alive because of cheating.

The screenshot of the comment by Simab has since gone viral over the internet. In the post, Simab wrote, “Shouldn’t get too agitated. This burning and all is anyway common” (translated). After reading this comment, a user asked him, “Where have you learned such journalism from? Simab Akhtar sir. Your language is not good at all.”

Image Credit: Twitter Shubham Bhardwaj.

To that, instead of condemning what Shahrukh did, Simab responded by saying, “She cheated, therefore she was burnt. Where there is lust, there sympathy…” (translated).

Following the comments by Simab Akhtar, several social media users condemned his attitude towards the victim. Raising the matter, Shubham Bhardwaj of Bajrang Dal took to Twitter and wrote, “Journalist Simab Akhtar has made indecent remarks on sister Ankita Singh who was burnt by heretics. Is there any government machinery to take action?”

Twitter user Mihir Jha wrote, “Meet Simab Akhtar – Patna-based senior Journalist of News4Nation. This is how he’s celebrating #Shahrukh burning #AnkitaSingh He then goes on to make se¥ually suggestive comments again.”

Following the outrage on social media, Simab Akhtar took a U-turn and apologised for his remarks made on Facebook. In a tweet, he wrote, “I had made an inappropriate comment on Ankita Singh for which I am very sorry and apologize to all of you. Shahrukh, who killed sister Ankita should get the death sentence..! There is no place for criminals who commit such acts in society.”

It is to be noted that Ankita Kumari, who was set ablaze by her stalker neighbour named Shahrukh Hussain on Tuesday (August 23) morning in Dumka in Jharkhand, died on Sunday in hospital. Ankita breathed her last at 2:30 AM on Sunday morning. She was admitted to Ranchi RIMS for treatment.

