On Tuesday, a journalist named Gokul Yadav was shot dead by five miscreants in Simultala block of Jamui district of Bihar. The journalist was shot five times in his chest and head in broad daylight while he was on his way to the market from his house.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened at around 11 am on Tuesday. 35-year-old Gokul Yadav who worked as a journalist at the daily newspaper Prabhat Khabar was targeted by the miscreants who arrived on bikes to kill Yadav. The accused who arrived on two bikes had already been watching Yadav and shot him as he left home after breakfast. Reportedly, five people on two motorcycles had arrived to kill Yadav, and eyewitnesses said that they looked like professional killers.

After the incident, Yadav was immediately shifted to the local hospital where he was declared dead. While the police are investigating the case, reports speculate that the journalist was killed following the enmity over the Panchayat elections. Gokul Yadav’s wife had contested the Panchayat Elections from Khuranda Panchayat but failed to win. This led to several disputes in the village. A few days ago, Gokul Yadav was even attacked due to the election enmity which escalated after the polls.

Reportedly, a case was also registered at the Simultala police station. The Father of the deceased, Narendra Yadav and his maternal uncle Shyamdev Yadav confirmed that the journalist has been killed due to the elections. “The ones who had attacked him earlier are the only one who have killed him”, they said.

Narendra Yadav said that Gokul had gone to the market to buy some pesticide for a corn farm of the family when the killed fired on him. He said that he saw the five killers escaping after shooting Gokul Yadav.

In this case, Simultala SHO Vidyanand Kumar said that after getting the information, the police had reached the spot and arrested two people in the case. “On the basis of the application given by the relatives, further action will be taken after registering the case”, he added.